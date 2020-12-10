The New SunPower Maxeon 5 AC Module System Now Shipping in Europe

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada, today announced that the new Maxeon 5 AC Module is immediately available through authorized SunPower dealers and installers in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxemburg, Malta, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The new Maxeon 5 AC Module is an improved offering that enhances safety and increases energy production for homeowners.

"European customers are becoming more and more demanding with their solar purchases, recognizing the importance of investing in top quality and high performing solar for their increasing domestic energy demand," said Vincent Maurice, General Manager DG EMEA at Maxeon Solar Technologies. "At Maxeon, our objective is to provide our customers with industry-leading power, performance and production efficiency. The new Maxeon 5 AC can provide up to 50% more energy than conventional solar systems over 25 years, and superior output in real-world conditions."

The new Maxeon 5 AC Module will provide SunPower dealers and installers with the advantages of improved capital management, through simplified logistics and operations and accelerated design. In short, a faster, simpler, safer and more cost-effective installation.

"We are excited about the new Maxeon 5 AC Module as it combines the world's most advanced microinverter technology from Enphase with the superior performance of the SunPower Maxeon solar cell technology," said Peter van Laere, General Manager at ABC Zonnepanelen, the Netherlands. "As an EPC Contractor, we aim to exceed customers' expectations by providing the best solar system designed specifically for their needs, one that maximizes energy production with a relatively short payback period. The Maxeon and Enphase coupling allows us to offer an off-the-shelf solution to meet those goals."