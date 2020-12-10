 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus builds city network in Borna

Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus builds city network in Borna

10.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
 

Time for a big dig
 

Tele Columbus builds city network in Borna
 

- Optical fibre city network to connect to almost 4,200 households

- Initial concessions to supply 3,773 homes connected

- FTTB supply from 2022
 

Berlin/Borna, 10 December 2020. Tele Columbus AG is building a completely new optical fibre city network to connect to some 4,200 homes in Borna, a town in the German state of Saxony. This investment is made possible through new concession agreements with Bornaer Wohnungsgenossenschaft eG (BWG), Bornaer Wohnbau- und Siedlungsgesellschaft mbH (BWS) as well as apartments already supplied by LEUWO Leuna-Wohnungsgesellschaft and other rental properties.

As a district town, Borna benefits from its proximity to Leipzig and Altenburg and is part of the vital Central German Metropolitan Region. High-performance broadband connections for households are an important factor for landlords in this region to help them stand out in the competition between residential locations.

The Tele Columbus Group was able to attract and secure the two major landlords BWG and BWS with 3,773 homes as customers for the first time. Now a city network is to be created to connect the homes with optical fibre right to the buildings (FTTB). The cable systems within the buildings will also be completely renewed. In the case of BWG and BWS, ducts are being included in order to provide the option of upgrading to full fibre to the home (FTTH).

Around 13 kilometres of underground access in public spaces is required to bring the fibre optic cables to the buildings. A new head-end will be built in Borna especially for receiving incoming television programming signals. The internet connection is provided via the Company's own switching exchange in Altenburg, 17 kilometres away. The connection will be established via a rented optical fibre line, whereby Tele Columbus itself will operate the active technology for transporting the signal.

