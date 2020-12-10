 

DGAP-News Corporate Council on Africa Set to Launch U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 11:00  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate Council on Africa Set to Launch U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative.

10.12.2020 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate Council on Africa Set to Launch U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative.

On Tuesday December 15, 2020, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is pleased to announce the launch of the U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative. This new two-year initiative will bring together major U.S. and African leaders, corporations, multilateral organizations, foundations, and other stakeholders to create strategic partnerships, provide critical Africa health-related information, and facilitate trade and investment to strengthen Africa's health systems.

The initiative, similar to what CCA undertook on HIV/AIDs more than a decade ago, will establish a high-level private sector task force, and will focus on three key areas which have been identified as critical pillars for strengthening African health security and building resilience: (1) Disease response and management preparedness; (2) Universal Health Coverage implementation in Africa and (3) Africa health sector trade and investment.

The launch event on December 15, 2020 will include keynote remarks by Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at the African Union, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board Chair of Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and Caroline Roan, President, The Pfizer Foundation and Vice President of Global Health and Patient Access at Pfizer Inc. . Following the keynote remarks, the launch event will feature a high-level panel, titled "Strengthening Africa's Health Security: Lessons Learned from COVID", moderated by Dr. Jeffrey L. Sturchio CEO of Rabin Martin and Board Chair of CCA. The panel will include distinguished experts from both the private and public health sector.

Attendance at the launch event is free but registration is required. To register or learn more about the Initiative please visit our website www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com

 

About Corporate Council on Africa
CCA is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests in Africa. CCA serves as a neutral, trusted intermediary connecting member firms with the essential government and business leaders/resources they need to do business and succeed in Africa. CCA has broad membership that includes large multinational corporations as well as small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), both U.S. and African. Through country and sector-specific working groups, special high-level events, business conferences, customized member services, trade missions and various advocacy programs, CCA provides member companies with greater access, connections, and insights for doing business between the United States and Africa.

 


10.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1154262  10.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154262&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Corporate Council on Africa Set to Launch U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative. DGAP-News: Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Corporate Council on Africa Set to Launch U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative. 10.12.2020 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA erwartet Übertreffen der zuletzt veröffentlichten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Intends to Sell Its Stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung ...
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 