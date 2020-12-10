Delivery Hero Selects Smartsheet to Drive Efficiencies and Visibility Across its Global Operations

Delivery Hero needed to eliminate manual systems and break down project silos with key stakeholders to streamline services in over 400 cities across more than 40 markets. Today, Delivery Hero uses Smartsheet to integrate with key applications creating an innovative solution that allows the team to work more efficiently and drive business growth.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, selected Smartsheet to improve work management, drive visibility, and create real-time value across the organisation.

“We needed a platform that would enable collaboration, boost productivity and adapt to the needs of the team across multiple locations and departments,” said Tomasz Kowalski, Senior Project Manager at Delivery Hero. “Smartsheet provides us with the right mix of capabilities, integrations, and flexibility to accelerate our work and create impact across the business.”

Since implementing Smartsheet, Delivery Hero has seen significant time savings by consolidating project and status reporting reducing the time to complete weekly tasks by 25% so the team could focus on value-adding tasks that enable business growth. The team was also able to create executive-specific dashboards that report on key metrics and insights about projects, milestones, and achievements on a monthly basis.

Delivery Hero partnered with Agile Management Experts (AMX), a Smartsheet Platinum Partner based in Europe, to accelerate the use of Smartsheet’s platform. After an initial evaluation, AMX was able to implement enhanced workflows that optimized the use of Smartsheet while assessing new solutions to unlock the platform’s full potential.

“Delivery Hero was able to transform their processes and their culture around how they get work done with Smartsheet. We look forward to seeing what more they will accomplish,” said Sebastian Paasch, Managing Director at AMX.

“For global organizations like Delivery Hero, who serve thousands of customers across multiple markets on a regular basis, efficient processes are crucial,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “Through AMX’s partnership, Delivery Hero was able to increase the platform’s time-to-value by creating a solution tailored to their exact needs enabling their team to realize their full potential.”