 

Delivery Hero Selects Smartsheet to Drive Efficiencies and Visibility Across its Global Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 11:00  |  60   |   |   

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, selected Smartsheet to improve work management, drive visibility, and create real-time value across the organisation.

Delivery Hero needed to eliminate manual systems and break down project silos with key stakeholders to streamline services in over 400 cities across more than 40 markets. Today, Delivery Hero uses Smartsheet to integrate with key applications creating an innovative solution that allows the team to work more efficiently and drive business growth.

“We needed a platform that would enable collaboration, boost productivity and adapt to the needs of the team across multiple locations and departments,” said Tomasz Kowalski, Senior Project Manager at Delivery Hero. “Smartsheet provides us with the right mix of capabilities, integrations, and flexibility to accelerate our work and create impact across the business.”

Since implementing Smartsheet, Delivery Hero has seen significant time savings by consolidating project and status reporting reducing the time to complete weekly tasks by 25% so the team could focus on value-adding tasks that enable business growth. The team was also able to create executive-specific dashboards that report on key metrics and insights about projects, milestones, and achievements on a monthly basis.

Delivery Hero partnered with Agile Management Experts (AMX), a Smartsheet Platinum Partner based in Europe, to accelerate the use of Smartsheet’s platform. After an initial evaluation, AMX was able to implement enhanced workflows that optimized the use of Smartsheet while assessing new solutions to unlock the platform’s full potential.

“Delivery Hero was able to transform their processes and their culture around how they get work done with Smartsheet. We look forward to seeing what more they will accomplish,” said Sebastian Paasch, Managing Director at AMX.

“For global organizations like Delivery Hero, who serve thousands of customers across multiple markets on a regular basis, efficient processes are crucial,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “Through AMX’s partnership, Delivery Hero was able to increase the platform’s time-to-value by creating a solution tailored to their exact needs enabling their team to realize their full potential.”

Seite 1 von 3
Smartsheet Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delivery Hero Selects Smartsheet to Drive Efficiencies and Visibility Across its Global Operations Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, selected Smartsheet to improve work management, drive visibility, and create real-time …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Smartsheet Appoints Pete Godbole as Chief Financial Officer
07.12.20
Smartsheet Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
01.12.20
San Diego State University and OCMI Manage Multi-Million Dollar Construction Projects with Smartsheet
18.11.20
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
17.11.20
Burton Snowboards Chooses Smartsheet to Drive Efficiency and Visibility Across Marketing Initiatives
12.11.20
Smartsheet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on December 7, 2020