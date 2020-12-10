UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 8 December 2020 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: FitzGerald, Emma

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-08

Venue: BATF

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 169 Unit price: 29.00 EUR

(2): Volume: 143 Unit price: 29.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 312 Volume weighted average price: 29.00 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-08

Venue: SICS

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 29.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 8 Volume weighted average price: 29.00 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-08

Venue: CCEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,680 Unit price: 29.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,680 Volume weighted average price: 29.00 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, acquisitions reported above are 5,000 shares.

