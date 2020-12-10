IAA Expands Vehicle Transporter Fleet in the UK

Now featuring galvanised bodies for longer vehicle life, these additions to IAA UK’s transporter fleet may be utilised several times per day to collect up to six vehicles at a time. The new two-car transporters facilitate collections in restricted access areas, minimising the use of sub-contractors, provide IAA streamlined control over vehicle collections and can be operated without a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) license.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that its UK-based business unit is expanding its fleet of vehicle transporters. Investments include a new fleet of multi-car transporters and specialist two-car transporters.

“We are very pleased to complete this significant milestone of our investment programme,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director of IAA. “These investments not only expand our capacity to serve the UK market but also demonstrate IAA’s commitment to becoming a more agile, technology-focused partner for our customers.”

Following the roll-out of the INFORM Transport Management System in the UK earlier this year, the fleet expansion is another vital component of IAA’s investment programme in the transport and technology offering of its UK business.

About IAA

