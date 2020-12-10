 

IAA Expands Vehicle Transporter Fleet in the UK

10.12.2020   

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that its UK-based business unit is expanding its fleet of vehicle transporters. Investments include a new fleet of multi-car transporters and specialist two-car transporters.

Now featuring galvanised bodies for longer vehicle life, these additions to IAA UK’s transporter fleet may be utilised several times per day to collect up to six vehicles at a time. The new two-car transporters facilitate collections in restricted access areas, minimising the use of sub-contractors, provide IAA streamlined control over vehicle collections and can be operated without a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) license.

“We are very pleased to complete this significant milestone of our investment programme,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director of IAA. “These investments not only expand our capacity to serve the UK market but also demonstrate IAA’s commitment to becoming a more agile, technology-focused partner for our customers.”

Following the roll-out of the INFORM Transport Management System in the UK earlier this year, the fleet expansion is another vital component of IAA’s investment programme in the transport and technology offering of its UK business.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information on IAA in the U.S. visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information about IAA in the UK visit IAAIUK.co.uk, and follow IAA in the UK on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

01.12.20
Impact Auto Auctions Launches SpinCar FeatureTour
24.11.20
IAA, Inc. Announces Participation in the Truist Securities 2020 Industrials & Services Summit
17.11.20
DDI Technology Announces Expansion into Minnesota Electronic Vehicle Title and Registration Market