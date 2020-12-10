 

Correction RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020   

Auction date 2020-12-10
Loan 2312
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0011116474
Maturity 2023-12-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln 300 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,350
Volume bought, SEK mln 300
Number of bids 7
Number of accepted bids 2
Average yield -0.004 %
Lowest accepted yield -0.005 %
Highest yield -0.002 %
% accepted at lowest yield        50.00


Auction date 2020-12-10
Loan 516
Coupon 1.25 %
ISIN-code SE0009190390
Maturity 2023-09-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln 600 +/- 300 
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,200
Volume bought, SEK mln 600
Number of bids 3
Number of accepted bids 2
Average yield -0.036 %
Lowest accepted yield -0.043 %
Highest yield -0.034 %
% accepted at lowest yield        16.67


Auction date 2020-12-10
Loan 5533
Coupon 1.25 %
ISIN-code SE0010442731
Maturity 2023-09-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,300
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 3
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield -0.057 %
Lowest accepted yield -0.062 %
Highest yield -0.044 %
% accepted at lowest yield        70.00
