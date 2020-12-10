Correction RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.12.2020, 11:18 | 30 | 0 | 0 10.12.2020, 11:18 | RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS Auction date 2020-12-10 Loan 2312 Coupon 1.00 % ISIN-code SE0011116474 Maturity 2023-12-20

Tendered volume, SEK mln 300 +/- 150

Volume offered, SEK mln 1,350 Volume bought, SEK mln 300 Number of bids 7 Number of accepted bids 2 Average yield -0.004 % Lowest accepted yield -0.005 % Highest yield -0.002 % % accepted at lowest yield 50.00

Auction date 2020-12-10 Loan 516

Coupon 1.25 % ISIN-code SE0009190390 Maturity 2023-09-20 Tendered volume, SEK mln 600 +/- 300

Volume offered, SEK mln 1,200 Volume bought, SEK mln 600 Number of bids 3 Number of accepted bids 2 Average yield -0.036 % Lowest accepted yield -0.043 % Highest yield -0.034 % % accepted at lowest yield 16.67

Auction date 2020-12-10 Loan 5533 Coupon 1.25 % ISIN-code SE0010442731 Maturity 2023-09-20 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500

Volume offered, SEK mln 1,300 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 3 Number of accepted bids 3 Average yield -0.057 % Lowest accepted yield -0.062 % Highest yield -0.044 % % accepted at lowest yield 70.00



