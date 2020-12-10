Correction RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Auction date
|2020-12-10
|Loan
|2312
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011116474
|Maturity
|
2023-12-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
300 +/- 150
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,350
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|300
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.004 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.005 %
|Highest yield
|-0.002 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2020-12-10
|Loan
|
516
|Coupon
|1.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009190390
|Maturity
|2023-09-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
600 +/- 300
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,200
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|600
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.036 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.043 %
|Highest yield
|-0.034 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|16.67
|Auction date
|2020-12-10
|Loan
|5533
|Coupon
|1.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0010442731
|Maturity
|2023-09-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,300
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|-0.057 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.062 %
|Highest yield
|-0.044 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|70.00
