 

Eco Wave Power signs Collaboration Agreement with Meridian Energy Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 11:32  |  45   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eco Wave Power (EWPG HOLDING AB, Stock Symbol: ECOWVE) is pleased to announce the signing of a collaboration agreement with Meridian Energy Australia Pty Ltd. Meridian Energy Australia (MEA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australasia's largest renewable energy generator Meridian Energy Limited.

The purpose of the collaboration is for the parties to jointly investigate the development of commercial wave energy power projects in the Australian National Electricity Market (NEM).Eco Wave Power will recognize MEA as a supporting partner, lead the investigation into the application of wave energy in Australia and identify opportunities for the application of the Eco Wave Power Background IP.  

Jason Stein, CEO of Meridian Energy Australia said: "Meridian proudly generates only from 100% renewable sources in Australia. Our current generation assets are wind and hydro, so by entering this collaboration we are excited to investigate the potential of wave energy in Australia. We believe that renewable energy is the only way forward and are always looking at ways to diversify and grow our renewable energy portfolio in Australia."

"It is our honor to work with Meridian Energy Australia" said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. "Meridian is demonstrating significant leadership by only generating electricity from renewable energy sources. We believe that this collaboration with Meridian, a global leader in renewable energy, is another significant step in the commercialization of wave energy"

About Meridian Energy Australia Pty Ltd

Meridian Energy Australia Pty Ltd (MEA) is a renewable energy and sustainability leader in Australia. The company generates power through two wind farms, three hydro power stations and supports other projects via offtake agreements. Powershop Australia is MEA's retail business that sells electricity and gas to customers in Australia. It offsets all carbon emissions associated with its customer's energy usage.  Powershop Australia has been recognized as Australia's greenest power company by Finder in 2020.

MEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Energy Limited (MEL) which is a renewable energy leader listed on the Australian and New Zealand stock exchanges. MEL operates seven hydroelectric power stations and one wind farm in the South Island of New Zealand, four wind farms in the North Island and retails power through both Meridian Energy and Powershop brands to over 300,000 customers. 

About EWPG Holding AB (SE0012569663)

EWPG Holding AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Furthermore, EWP's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company was also recently recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Climate Action Award", which was granted to the company during COP25 in Madrid, Spain.

The Eco Wave Power share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com.

Press images and other media material is available for download via the following link: https://www.ecowavepower.com/gallery/photos/.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO
inna@ecowavepower.com
+97235094017

Aharon Yehuda, Group CFO
Aharon@ecowavepower.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/r/eco-wave-power-signs-collaboration-agreement-with-meridian-energy-australia,c3252412

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18497/3252412/1346741.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/i/picture-10-12-2020,c2 ...

Picture 10 12 2020

EWPG Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eco Wave Power signs Collaboration Agreement with Meridian Energy Australia STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Eco Wave Power (EWPG HOLDING AB, Stock Symbol: ECOWVE) is pleased to announce the signing of a collaboration agreement with Meridian Energy Australia Pty Ltd. Meridian Energy Australia (MEA) is a wholly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
RxPONDER Study Results Demonstrate that the Oncotype DX Test Can Now Spare Chemotherapy Use in the ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
Contractbook Raises $9.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Bessemer Venture Partners
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments