 

Nexstim Has Received Two New NBT System Purchase Orders in the United States

Press release, Helsinki, 10 December 2020 at 12.30 pm (EET)

Nexstim Has Received Two New NBT System Purchase Orders in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received two new NBT System orders in the United States.

One NBT System is ordered by a new customer and the other one is ordered and delivered to a clinic that already has one NBT System in use. Both clinics will use the system for depression therapy.

Nexstim’s NBT System with SmartFocus nTMS is highly differentiated from other currently available TMS products due to its unique and highly sophisticated 3D navigation that uses its proprietary E-field algorithm to visualize the exact location, orientation, and magnitude of the stimulation.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim commented: “These two system orders show again that there is clear demand for the novel, personalized TMS therapy that our NBT system is able to deliver to patients with major depressive disorder. We are pleased to welcome new user clinic and very happy that our existing user has ordered a second system based on their frequent and successful usage of our SmartFocus TMS Technology.”


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

