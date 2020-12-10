The NAGA Group AG: Growth path continues, record transactions and volumes in the current Q4. Hauck & Aufhäuser starts coverage and gives NAGA a 'BUY' rating and a target price of EUR 5.90.

 

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Product Launch
10.12.2020 / 11:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAGA: Growth path continues, record transactions and volumes in the current Q4. Hauck & Aufhäuser starts coverage and gives NAGA a "BUY" rating and a target price of EUR 5.90.

- Trading volume in ongoing Q4 at a record level

- New record of transactions in November

- NAGA Pay launched with millions in transaction volume


Hamburg, December 10th, 2020 - The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, reports sustained growth at a high level in the months of October and November on its digital trading platform NAGA.com.

The number of real money transactions is at a record level. With a total of 1.3 million transactions and new monthly records in October with 645,000 and November with 680,000 the Q4 figure will clearly surpass the record of Q3 2020 (1.5 million transactions). At the same time, the trading volume in the current fourth quarter has already exceeded EUR 25 billion (Q3 2020: EUR 33 billion) and will therefore also reach a record level.

"We are fully on track to achieve our annual targets. We are pleased that our investments in Marketing & Sales are bearing fruits and that we can continue to expand and improve our customer base, customer activity and the entire platform. NAGA has found a growth formula that enables it to grow in a precise way, fully, digitally and on a global level. The market potential is promising and the industry is growing - especially due to accelerated digitization, the topic of investing is more popular than ever", summarizes the CEO Benjamin Bilski.

