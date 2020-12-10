Analyst Reports Highlight Amdocs’ Continued Leadership in Digital & Cloud Transformation, 5G Monetization, Service Automation, Corporate Resilience and Swift Response to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it was named a leader by prominent global industry analyst firms in their latest reports and awards programs covering the industry’s vendor landscape.



According to these reports, Amdocs’ leadership spans products, platforms and professional services across domains essential to communications and media companies as they grow and transform their businesses to deliver seamless digital customer experiences while shaping connected society. Amdocs has also won an industry award for managing to successfully maintain “business as usual” during these challenging COVID-19 times and to support customer operations and deployments as connectivity became the backbone of society.