Analyst Reports Highlight Amdocs’ Continued Leadership in Digital & Cloud Transformation, 5G Monetization, Service Automation, Corporate Resilience and Swift Response to COVID-19
ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it was named a leader by prominent global
industry analyst firms in their latest reports and awards programs covering the industry’s vendor landscape.
According to these reports, Amdocs’ leadership spans products, platforms and professional services across domains essential to communications and media companies as they grow and transform their businesses to deliver seamless digital customer experiences while shaping connected society. Amdocs has also won an industry award for managing to successfully maintain “business as usual” during these challenging COVID-19 times and to support customer operations and deployments as connectivity became the backbone of society.
“We are delighted and encouraged by the recognition from leading industry analysts for enabling seamless digital experiences while finding opportunities to help our customers accelerate growth and optimize costs by automating technology and service operations,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “As we look to the future, connectivity is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of our society, while the acceleration of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, edge and cloud promise to deliver a more exciting and inclusive world.”
Amdocs sustains and grows market-share leadership in monetization and revenue management
- Analysys Mason report recognizes Amdocs as the global leader in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 13th consecutive year with an estimated market share of 22 percent.
- Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amdocs as the company of the year for CSP Monetization Services in Latin America.
- Openet, an Amdocs company, won Frost & Sullivan’s Entrepreneurial Company of the Year 2020.
- GlobalData ranks Amdocs as a global leader in revenue management.
-
Omdia ranks Amdocs as the global leader in the overall BSS market, with an estimated market share of 37 percent.
A leader in service and network automation
- Analysys Mason report ranks Amdocs as the global leader in service design and orchestration product revenue for the third year in a row, with an estimated market share of 13 percent.
- Leading satellite provider SES and Amdocs won two Capacity Media Global Carrier awards for Satellite Project of the Year and also Best SDN/NFV Deployment award for the industry’s first commercial implementation of an ONAP-powered solution – Amdocs’ NFV SD-WAN Package, powered by the Amdocs Service & Network Automation platform (NEO) – on a public cloud (Microsoft Azure) for orchestrating SD-WAN and security services.
- Sky Italy and Amdocs won Informa’s Global Telecom award in the Fixed Network Evolution category for Sky Italy’s Wi-Fi service and Ultra Network, powered by Amdocs Open Cloud Networks OSS.
