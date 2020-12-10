 

Analyst Reports Highlight Amdocs’ Continued Leadership in Digital & Cloud Transformation, 5G Monetization, Service Automation, Corporate Resilience and Swift Response to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it was named a leader by prominent global industry analyst firms in their latest reports and awards programs covering the industry’s vendor landscape.

According to these reports, Amdocs’ leadership spans products, platforms and professional services across domains essential to communications and media companies as they grow and transform their businesses to deliver seamless digital customer experiences while shaping connected society. Amdocs has also won an industry award for managing to successfully maintain “business as usual” during these challenging COVID-19 times and to support customer operations and deployments as connectivity became the backbone of society.

“We are delighted and encouraged by the recognition from leading industry analysts for enabling seamless digital experiences while finding opportunities to help our customers accelerate growth and optimize costs by automating technology and service operations,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “As we look to the future, connectivity is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of our society, while the acceleration of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, edge and cloud promise to deliver a more exciting and inclusive world.”

Amdocs sustains and grows market-share leadership in monetization and revenue management

  • Analysys Mason report recognizes Amdocs as the global leader in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 13th consecutive year with an estimated market share of 22 percent.
  • Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amdocs as the company of the year for CSP Monetization Services in Latin America.
  • Openet, an Amdocs company, won Frost & Sullivan’s Entrepreneurial Company of the Year 2020.
  • GlobalData ranks Amdocs as a global leader in revenue management.
  • Omdia ranks Amdocs as the global leader in the overall BSS market, with an estimated market share of 37 percent.

A leader in service and network automation

