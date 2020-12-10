 

Apellis and Sobi Report Positive Top-line Results at 48 Weeks from the Phase 3 PEGASUS Study of Pegcetacoplan in PNH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 12:00  |  89   |   |   
  • Treatment with pegcetacoplan resulted in a sustained improvement in hemoglobin with a mean increase from baseline of 2.7 g/dL at Week 48, which is equal to the 2.7 g/dL increase seen at Week 16 with pegcetacoplan-treated patients
  • Sustained improvements in transfusion avoidance, reticulocyte count, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) level, and Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT)-fatigue score were observed in patients treated with pegcetacoplan
  • Safety profile of pegcetacoplan was consistent with previously reported data

WALTHAM, Mass. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) and Sobi Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO:SOBI) today announced positive top-line results at Week 48 from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study, which demonstrated sustained hematological and clinical improvements in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who were treated with pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy. The safety profile of pegcetacoplan was consistent with previously reported data, and no new safety signals were identified.

All patients (n=77) who completed the 16-week randomized controlled period of the PEGASUS study, which evaluated pegcetacoplan compared to eculizumab, entered the open-label period and received pegcetacoplan from Week 17 to Week 48.

At Week 48, hemoglobin increases were sustained in pegcetacoplan-treated patients with a mean improvement from baseline of 2.7 g/dL, which is equal to the 2.7 g/dL mean increase seen at Week 16 with pegcetacoplan-treated patients. Additionally, eculizumab-treated patients who switched to pegcetacoplan during the open-label period experienced sustained improvements in hemoglobin and other hematological and clinical measures, similar to patients treated with pegcetacoplan monotherapy during the randomized controlled period.

“These long-term results show that pegcetacoplan has the potential to help patients with PNH gain and maintain more complete control of the disease,” said Federico Grossi, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Apellis. “The sustained hematologic and quality-of-life improvements and consistent safety profile of pegcetacoplan observed in this study adds to a growing body of evidence that demonstrates the potential of this investigational, targeted C3 therapy to elevate the standard of care and improve the lives of people with PNH.”

Seite 1 von 5


Apellis Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apellis and Sobi Report Positive Top-line Results at 48 Weeks from the Phase 3 PEGASUS Study of Pegcetacoplan in PNH Treatment with pegcetacoplan resulted in a sustained improvement in hemoglobin with a mean increase from baseline of 2.7 g/dL at Week 48, which is equal to the 2.7 g/dL increase seen at Week 16 with pegcetacoplan-treated patients Sustained …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Apellis Reports Pegcetacoplan Demonstrates Greater Treatment Responses and Quality-of-Life Improvements Compared to C5 Inhibitors for PNH
04.12.20
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30.11.20
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
19.11.20
Apellis and Sobi Announce First Patient Dosed in Potentially Registrational ALS Study of Pegcetacoplan
16.11.20
Apellis Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of the New Drug Application for Pegcetacoplan for the Treatment of PNH
13.11.20
Apellis Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Largest Retrospective Database Study in Geographic Atrophy (GA) at AAO 2020 Virtual
11.11.20
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
6
Apellis mit Monsterkurszielerhöhung!!