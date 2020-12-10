Apellis and Sobi Report Positive Top-line Results at 48 Weeks from the Phase 3 PEGASUS Study of Pegcetacoplan in PNH

Treatment with pegcetacoplan resulted in a sustained improvement in hemoglobin with a mean increase from baseline of 2.7 g/dL at Week 48, which is equal to the 2.7 g/dL increase seen at Week 16 with pegcetacoplan-treated patients

Sustained improvements in transfusion avoidance, reticulocyte count, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) level, and Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT)-fatigue score were observed in patients treated with pegcetacoplan

Safety profile of pegcetacoplan was consistent with previously reported data



WALTHAM, Mass. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) and Sobi Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO:SOBI) today announced positive top-line results at Week 48 from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study, which demonstrated sustained hematological and clinical improvements in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who were treated with pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy. The safety profile of pegcetacoplan was consistent with previously reported data, and no new safety signals were identified.

All patients (n=77) who completed the 16-week randomized controlled period of the PEGASUS study, which evaluated pegcetacoplan compared to eculizumab, entered the open-label period and received pegcetacoplan from Week 17 to Week 48.

At Week 48, hemoglobin increases were sustained in pegcetacoplan-treated patients with a mean improvement from baseline of 2.7 g/dL, which is equal to the 2.7 g/dL mean increase seen at Week 16 with pegcetacoplan-treated patients. Additionally, eculizumab-treated patients who switched to pegcetacoplan during the open-label period experienced sustained improvements in hemoglobin and other hematological and clinical measures, similar to patients treated with pegcetacoplan monotherapy during the randomized controlled period.

“These long-term results show that pegcetacoplan has the potential to help patients with PNH gain and maintain more complete control of the disease,” said Federico Grossi, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Apellis. “The sustained hematologic and quality-of-life improvements and consistent safety profile of pegcetacoplan observed in this study adds to a growing body of evidence that demonstrates the potential of this investigational, targeted C3 therapy to elevate the standard of care and improve the lives of people with PNH.”