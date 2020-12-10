TransUnion and The Floow Partner to Deliver Actionable Insights to Insurers Amid Market Shifts

TransUnion’s partnership with The Floow will help bring telematics insights to industry, creating more opportunity for insurers

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better equip insurers with insights that can offer stronger resilience against market shifts, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced a partnership with The Floow, a leading telematics services provider. TransUnion will begin introducing The Floow’s four main telematics solutions – FloowDrive, FloowFleet, FloowKit and FloowScore – that capture real-time driving behavior, to help insurers create greater pricing sophistication, identify market risks and improve customer experiences.



Telematics provides a near real-time view on what is happening with a particular driver and can help both businesses and consumers mitigate risk and address customer needs in the long and short-term. The Floow’s solutions complement TransUnion’s broad data set by offering a more complete picture of consumers and businesses.