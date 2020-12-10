 

Epazz, Inc The COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerated the Shift to Remote Work, and a Vaccine Will Bring Employees Back to the Office; Companies Are Using DeskFlex Desk Booking Software to Reduce Office Space and Save Money

DeskFlex desk booking software modernizes agile working transition; survey reveals 43% of employees want to retain flexible work post-COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of mission-critical cloud-computing software solutions and blockchain business solutions such as DeskFlex desk booking software, announced today that customers say having their employees work part time in the office is beneficial for their companies. Employees are more productive, and companies are reducing the size of their office space, sometimes saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a trend we have been seeing over the past 10 years. Demand for desk booking software will increase once the vaccine is ready for distribution because employees will be back in the office, even if on a part-time basis. DeskFlex has revolutionized organizations’ remote work setup worldwide during the pandemic.

Results of a recent getAbstract survey revealed nearly 43% of all full-time U.S. employees want to work remotely for a few days and schedule their return to the office on a weekly basis. Of the 1,200 respondents, almost 20% reported their employer is considering future remote work alternatives.

The coronavirus threat accelerated the digitization of the workspace that began with the invention of personal computers. Many workers already had some telecommuting experience before the pandemic, but during the pandemic, employers and employees left with few options participated in a global work-from-home experiment. FlexJobs reported 3.4% of the American workforce already telecommuted in 2019. The transition to remote work surged to 50% in April 2020.

Historically, companies have felt adamant about not letting employees work from home, despite the evidence that agile working increases productivity and employee satisfaction. As America tries to reopen postpandemic, almost 50% of workers prefer to work at home at least once per week. The demand for desk booking software technology has inevitably surged.

A recent case study from Allied Market Research predicted the global demand for desk scheduling software will reach $546.31 million by 2026, up from $205.85 million in 2018, with a compound annual growth rate of 13.1% from 2019 to 2026. The room booking software market exploded after the pandemic fast-tracked companies’ transition to agile working and office shifting.

