 

Wound Care Plus, LLC Adopts the MolecuLight i X as a Standard Point-of-Care Device for its Wound Care Service Offering to the Long-Term Care and Extended Care Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

MolecuLight i:X will Provide Essential Real-Time Information to Assist Wound Care Plus's Advanced Wound Care Consultants in Providing the Highest Quality Wound Care

TORONTO and BLUE SPRINGS, Mo., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing bacteria, announced that Wound Care Plus, LLC, the largest mobile wound care provider in the US Midwest, has adopted the MolecuLight i:X point-of-care imaging device to be included as part of its standard of care services offered to the long-term care and extended care markets.

Logo MolecuLight

Long-term care (LTC) facilities have a disproportionately high rate of wounds and related infections1 compared to the general population. Skin and soft tissue infections are the third most common infection found in this care setting, with a high incidence rate of up to 2.1 cases/1000 resident days.2 Often, infections develop in these wounds due to delayed detection of high bacterial loads coupled with an immunocompromised population suppressing signs and symptoms of infection. Improving the detection of clinically significant levels of bacteria may limit the development of invasive or systemic infection in this vulnerable patient population.

"After a rigorous evaluation of our technology, we are thrilled to announce that Wound Care Plus, LLC has adopted the MolecuLight i:X as a standard-of-care to support their clients in long-term care and extended care facilities across 14 states", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "This is yet another example of how the MolecuLight i:X device is complementing the clinical decision-making of wound care professionals – and ultimately helping to improve clinical outcomes within long-term care and extended care facilities".

"Access to quality wound care is imperative in the long-term care and extended care setting," says Martha R. Kelso RN, LNC, HBOT, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wound Care Plus, LLC. "We are often called into long-term care and extended care facilities to treat chronic non-healing wounds on clients with multiple major comorbidities and polypharmacy. This is usually after multiple failed courses of standard-of-care treatment. Our most vulnerable clients deserve the best care and resources we can offer. Having better diagnostic tools and advanced procedures improves our success in healing wounds, and reduces the need for amputations or premature end of life scenarios. Detecting bacterial presence while at the client bedside using the MolecuLight i:X has transformed how we care for our clients' wounds. There is no guesswork, and no waiting on cultures to detect bacterial burden in the wound. The information we obtain on wound fluorescence has led to treatment plan changes in over 80% of wounds assessed. We often use sharp debridement to remove the bacteria and non-viable tissue, without reaching for antibiotics. Imaging with the MolecuLight i:X provides immediate information that helps us know if the bacteria was effectively removed or if additional treatment is needed."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wound Care Plus, LLC Adopts the MolecuLight i X as a Standard Point-of-Care Device for its Wound Care Service Offering to the Long-Term Care and Extended Care Markets MolecuLight i:X will Provide Essential Real-Time Information to Assist Wound Care Plus's Advanced Wound Care Consultants in Providing the Highest Quality Wound Care TORONTO and BLUE SPRINGS, Mo., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Inc., the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
RxPONDER Study Results Demonstrate that the Oncotype DX Test Can Now Spare Chemotherapy Use in the ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
Contractbook Raises $9.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Bessemer Venture Partners
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments