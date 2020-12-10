TORONTO and BLUE SPRINGS, Mo., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing bacteria, announced that Wound Care Plus, LLC, the largest mobile wound care provider in the US Midwest, has adopted the MolecuLight i: X point-of-care imaging device to be included as part of its standard of care services offered to the long-term care and extended care markets.

Long-term care (LTC) facilities have a disproportionately high rate of wounds and related infections1 compared to the general population. Skin and soft tissue infections are the third most common infection found in this care setting, with a high incidence rate of up to 2.1 cases/1000 resident days.2 Often, infections develop in these wounds due to delayed detection of high bacterial loads coupled with an immunocompromised population suppressing signs and symptoms of infection. Improving the detection of clinically significant levels of bacteria may limit the development of invasive or systemic infection in this vulnerable patient population.

"After a rigorous evaluation of our technology, we are thrilled to announce that Wound Care Plus, LLC has adopted the MolecuLight i:X as a standard-of-care to support their clients in long-term care and extended care facilities across 14 states", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "This is yet another example of how the MolecuLight i:X device is complementing the clinical decision-making of wound care professionals – and ultimately helping to improve clinical outcomes within long-term care and extended care facilities".

"Access to quality wound care is imperative in the long-term care and extended care setting," says Martha R. Kelso RN, LNC, HBOT, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wound Care Plus, LLC. "We are often called into long-term care and extended care facilities to treat chronic non-healing wounds on clients with multiple major comorbidities and polypharmacy. This is usually after multiple failed courses of standard-of-care treatment. Our most vulnerable clients deserve the best care and resources we can offer. Having better diagnostic tools and advanced procedures improves our success in healing wounds, and reduces the need for amputations or premature end of life scenarios. Detecting bacterial presence while at the client bedside using the MolecuLight i:X has transformed how we care for our clients' wounds. There is no guesswork, and no waiting on cultures to detect bacterial burden in the wound. The information we obtain on wound fluorescence has led to treatment plan changes in over 80% of wounds assessed. We often use sharp debridement to remove the bacteria and non-viable tissue, without reaching for antibiotics. Imaging with the MolecuLight i:X provides immediate information that helps us know if the bacteria was effectively removed or if additional treatment is needed."