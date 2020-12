DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM completes EER Transaction



10.12.2020 / 12:10

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.



10 December 2020



ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")



ADM completes EER Transaction following receipt of Ministerial Consent



ADM finalises deal to consolidate its interest in OML 113 and nearly double its net revenue, reserves and production



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce that it has received ministerial consent from the Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources ("DPR") to complete the transfer of a participating interest of 2.25% in OML 113 (the "Block") from EER (Colobos) Nigeria Limited ("EER") to the Company.



Highlights

ADM acquires 25% of the interests, rights and obligations held by EER in OML 113

Participating interest in OML 113 will increase to approximately 4.9% from 2.7%

from 2.7% Corresponding profit and cost bearing interests will increase from 5.0% to 9.2% and from 6.7% to 12.3% respectively

and from 6.7% to respectively Net 2P reserves increase to 16.4 MMboe from 8.9 MMboe (as announced on 2 May 2019)

from 8.9 MMboe (as announced on 2 May 2019) Net daily production is expected to rise to approximately 196 bopd from 106 bopd, based on current production



Peter Francis, Non-Executive Chairman of ADM Energy plc, said: "The completion of this deal consolidates our position in the Aje Field, a proven and versatile oil producing asset offshore Nigeria. We nearly double our share of revenue, reserves and net production, and with the joint venture partners targeting three new wells in 2021, net daily production to ADM is projected to rise to as much as 1,000 barrels per day.