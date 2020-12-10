 

Best Western Hotels & Resorts Selects FranklinCovey’s “Gold Standard” Leadership Development Curriculum to Elevate Leadership Excellence in 2,000 Plus North American Hoteliers

Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) and FranklinCovey, a global performance improvement firm, announced today that BWHR has selected FranklinCovey’s “gold standard” leadership development curriculum to assist in further elevating leadership excellence in its General Managers at more than 2,000 properties across North America. The program will launch in December 2020.

“Leading the hospitality industry in customer care is of vital importance at Best Western Hotels & Resorts,” said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, BWHR. “Equipping our hoteliers with the tools they need to enhance their leadership skills enables our hotels to deliver exceptional customer care and ensure guest satisfaction. FranklinCovey represents the gold standard in leadership development curriculum and its solutions provide us with quality content that will help our hoteliers become the very best leaders they can be, which has never been more important than it is today. The hospitality industry has been devastated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but our hoteliers and their associates have remained committed to going above and beyond for their guests. As we navigate these uncertain times, we believe FranklinCovey’s solutions will play an important role in helping our General Managers hone the leadership skills that are necessary to lead with excellence in these difficult circumstances.”

Paul Walker, President and Chief Operating Officer, FranklinCovey, said, “We’re honored to have been selected as a valued partner by Best Western Hotels & Resorts to provide them with leadership development solutions that will address the specific challenges they are facing in the hospitality industry. Their hoteliers will now have virtual access to the resources required to achieve key organizational results. Through our FranklinCovey All Access Pass, we offer a full range of delivery modalities and tools, from two-minute learning bites to longer-form learning journeys, allowing clients to enable transformative learning while reaching associates wherever they are — a capability which is critically important, more so now than ever before.”

