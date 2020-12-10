 

Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 10 December 2020

Reference is made to the share purchase by employees under the Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) on 2 December 2020. The ESPP was approved by the annual general meeting on 15 May 2020, and the plan document was attached to the notice of that meeting.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. The shares are restricted from trading for three monts from issue date. The company's share capital is now NOK 124,822,012.20 divided into 832,146,748 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


