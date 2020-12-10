Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 10 December 2020

Reference is made to the share purchase by employees under the Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) on 2 December 2020. The ESPP was approved by the annual general meeting on 15 May 2020, and the plan document was attached to the notice of that meeting.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. The shares are restricted from trading for three monts from issue date. The company's share capital is now NOK 124,822,012.20 divided into 832,146,748 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.