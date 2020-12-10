 

SolarWinds Awards $5,000 to Recipient of the SentryOne Data Pros of Tomorrow Scholarship

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced Marquell Williams of Carthage College as the recipient of the SentryOne Data Pros of Tomorrow Scholarship. Williams will receive a $5,000 credit for tuition for the Spring 2021 semester.

Williams is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Arts degree at Carthage College in Wisconsin, double majoring in economics and math. Upon graduation, he plans to pursue a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management with a Digital Transformation and Analytics Specialization from Carnegie Mellon University, allowing him to combine his passion for public policy and the extensive application of data to generate value by solving complex and oftentimes ambiguous problems.

In October, SolarWinds acquired SentryOne, which created the scholarship to support full-time students pursuing degrees in computer science, data analytics, or other data-related disciplines at accredited U.S. colleges or universities for the Spring 2021 semester.

Students applied from universities across the U.S., submitting a written 800- to 1,000-word essay exploring their personal relationship with data, the impact data has had on their education, and how the use of data will change in 2020 and beyond.

“We are committed to fostering the development of future data professionals and students in STEM-related fields,” said Chris Day, CIO, SolarWinds. “The Data Pros of Tomorrow Scholarship program gives us an opportunity to provide material support to students who will ultimately contribute to future advancements in how society collects and uses data. We believe supporting the future of the data profession benefits us all. I want to personally congratulate Marquell on his impressive scholastic accomplishments thus far and wish him much success in his future IT career.”

Both SolarWinds and SentryOne have long been dedicated to serving, educating, and growing the technology community. Collectively over time, they have hosted hundreds of webinars and events, produced thousands of blog posts, and improved the lives of thousands of technology professionals by providing software solutions to help customers maintain high-performing and highly available technology systems.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

