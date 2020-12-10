Hecla Enters Into First Nation Cooperation Agreement

Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL ) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hecla Quebec, operator of the Casa Berardi Mine, has finalized a Cooperation Agreement with the Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation (CAFN). Hecla’s 100% owned Casa Berardi Mine is a gold mine located in western Quebec employing over 650 workers.

"We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with the Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation because of our mutual desire to protect the environment and our respect for Aboriginal people and their traditional way of life,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

