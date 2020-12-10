 

Hecla Enters Into First Nation Cooperation Agreement

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hecla Quebec, operator of the Casa Berardi Mine, has finalized a Cooperation Agreement with the Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation (CAFN). Hecla’s 100% owned Casa Berardi Mine is a gold mine located in western Quebec employing over 650 workers.

The Cooperation Agreement provides participation in the Casa Berardi Mine through training programs, employment and advancement opportunities, business opportunities, environmental protection measures and other practices.

"We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with the Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation because of our mutual desire to protect the environment and our respect for Aboriginal people and their traditional way of life,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements made or information provided in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “anticipates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected, or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company's Form 10-K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

