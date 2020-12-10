DPW Holdings to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Including Progress on Company’s Electric Vehicle Initiatives, Global Defense Business Growth and Expansion of Fintech Lender

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s CEO and Chairman, will be presenting at 1:20 PM PDT on December 14, 2020 on behalf of the Company to a virtual audience. Mr. Ault looks forward to reviewing the achievements made by the Company and its subsidiaries this past year including Coolisys Technologies’ launch of its new electric vehicle chargers, new energy storage systems, the organic growth of Gresham Worldwide’s defense business, and its recent acquisition of Relec Electronics in England. Mr. Ault will also discuss the expansion of the Company’s fintech initiatives under its licensed California finance lender and the Company’s plans for 2021 and beyond.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“ DPW ” or the “ Company ”) announced today that it will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event, a two-day investor conference to be held Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The Main Event will feature a new format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts, all exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit https://www.srax.com and mysequire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

