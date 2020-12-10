 

Probe Metals Advances Val-d’Or East Project Development Studies with the Completion of Environmental Characterization Program

Highlights:

  • Both mineralized material and waste rock have been classified as non-acid generating and non-leachable as per the regulatory standards prescribed by the provincial and federal governments.
  • Positive classification of mineralized material and waste rock should reduce the mining infrastructure costs of development for the Val -d’Or East project.
  • Updated resources estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) study are expected in H1 2021.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results of an initial characterization testing program on its Val-d’Or East Project. The program includes characterization of waste rock and mineralized material, as well as waste materials produced from the mineral sorting metallurgical testwork. The main objective of the program was to assess the acid-generating and metal-leaching potential of these materials. The results to date indicate that the waste rock and mineralized material should not be acid-generating nor leachable. This positive classification will facilitate the development of the Val-d’Or East project with less expensive mining infrastructure costs for handling mineralized material and waste rock, as well as easier monitoring during operations and after closure.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states: “As we work towards the PEA on our Val-d’Or East project we are receiving positive results on multiple fronts that will de-risk the project in terms of permitting timelines and costs and thereby enhance value. The project has performed extremely well in all aspects of exploration and development and has rapidly advanced to a point where we can now envision this as a mining project. The results of the updated resource estimate and PEA will assist greatly in clarifying that vision and provide a much better estimate of value at our current stage.”

Environmental Characterization Program – Objectives and Details

The characterization program consisted of several tests to determine the geochemical properties of the mineralized material and waste rock samples, including analysis of the chemical composition, acid-base accounting, and leaching tests. The program was prepared by Lamont Inc. and Probe. Lamont Inc. is a leader in environmental testing in Quebec, providing the mining industry with high quality and reputable results for over 10 years.

