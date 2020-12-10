 

HEXO virtually unveils Belleville manufacturing Centre of Excellence, Truss bottling facility

OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is proud to virtually unveil its Centre of Excellence in Belleville, including the Truss Beverage Co (“Truss”) bottling facility through its joint venture with Molson Coors Canada. The video debuts today on social media.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the year with our shareholders by virtually showcasing our manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Belleville,” said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO. “The operational capabilities in Belleville have been instrumental in helping us reach the number one position in Canada in both the hash and beverage categories. Based on the latest quarterly filings from top competitors, HEXO is now top four in adult-use market share by net sales dollars in Canada and we are closing the gap to top three. We are confident that Belleville’s capacity, scalability and innovation capabilities will continue driving sales and growth across categories.” 

Watch the virtual reveal of HEXO's Centre of Excellence in Belleville now.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

