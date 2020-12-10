 

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG: NTT, FATH Mechatronics and peaq partner on next-generation data center security solution

Advanced Blockchain AG: NTT, FATH Mechatronics and peaq partner on next-generation data center security solution

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that peaq is partnering with NTT Global Data Centers EMEA and FATH Mechatronics to produce an innovative security solution for NTT's data centers.

NTT Global Data Centers EMEA has brought FATH Mechatronics and peaq together to create and integrate an innovative access control solution for data centers. The security solution combines FATH's IoT hardware with peaq's blockchain based access control software, a permission and access control system which leverages blockchain to improve cybersecurity and optimize access management processes.

When a user attempts to gain access via FATH's TANlock, authentication data is generated. This is sent to peaq access control which then either confirms or rejects authorization to the access point by comparing the data with user rights stored. This whole process is recorded and processed on the blockchain where it is protected from any kind of manipulation.

The result is a fully-GDPR compliant solution that enables all server racks and users to be managed from one place with multi-factor authentication permanently recorded on the blockchain. It can be used to grant or revoke access to any access point or device as needed - with immutable, verifiable records of every request, attempt, grant, and rejection of access from one place. This massively reduces administrative costs and makes auditing processes instantaneous.

Toan Nguyen, Director of Global Data Centers, Business Development and Cloud Platform at NTT stated that "This solution is a great example of novel, powerful technologies hitting the adoption curve and creating real business value. The combination of FATH Mechatronics' IoT security hardware and peaq's blockchain technology software is taking data center security to new heights. We look forward to exploring next steps to continuously provide the highest security standards to our clients."

With this solution peaq and FATH Mechatronics eliminate the threat of hidden access grants - significantly reducing the overall threat of being compromised. It adds an unprecedented layer of security to any access point it is integrated with.

Interested companies can run the solution at NTT's Ltd.'s Technology Experience Lab in Frankfurt.

Further information about Advanced Blockchain AG and peaq can be found at their respective websites advancedblockchain.com and peaq.io.
 

