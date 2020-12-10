 

NICE Actimize Recognized for Technology Innovation for the Sixth Consecutive Year in the Chartis 2021 RiskTech100 Rankings

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, has been recognized by Chartis Research as the category winner for Communications Monitoring in its recently released 2021 RiskTech100 rankings. In addition to the Communications Monitoring category leadership accolade, NICE Actimize also maintained its position in the “Top Ten” of Chartis’ comprehensive list of top 100 global vendors in risk and compliance technology, achieving its sixth consecutive year in the top ten rankings. Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology.

Reflecting overall value delivered to the financial services market, NICE Actimize achieved among the highest average scores across a range of parameters. The Chartis RiskTech100 ranking assessment criteria comprise six equally-weighted categories: functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation. The RiskTech100 only includes companies that sell their own risk management software products and solutions.

Observed Mark Feeley, Global Brand Director, Chartis Research, “Coronavirus has had a profound effect on societies, economies and markets, with impacts that may be longer-lasting than anyone has predicted. Notably, however, in a RiskTech context, COVID-19, rather than introducing new dynamics to RiskTech markets, has accelerated and amplified those that were already there. The pandemic has highlighted serious issues that had been lurking beneath the surface for some time. Addressing these issues and more, we congratulate NICE Actimize on this year’s success and as a continuing leader in the RiskTech100.”

Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE, said, “As the market continues to turn to NICE Actimize for innovation and support, this year was unprecedented as we provided our customers with targeted solutions to meet the unique needs of this difficult environment. The work at home environment, in particular, required specialized attention in communication monitoring and we were the first to achieve certification in Microsoft Teams for unified communications recording. Our appreciation to Chartis for honoring our market leadership in financial crime and our communications monitoring capabilities.”

