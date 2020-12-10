 

Wisdomtree S&p 500 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities Meeting of the Etp Securityholders

10 December 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3USS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your WisdomTree S&P 500  3x Daily  Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), please send this document, together with the accompanying form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee or stockbroker, banker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

The Issuer wishes to announce that the Meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (with ISIN IE00B8K7KM88) scheduled for 10 December 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (the “Original Meeting”) has been adjourned, in accordance with paragraph 20 of Schedule 7 of the Trust Deed, for lack of a quorum. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 6 January 2021, being a date not more than 30 days after the Original Meeting, and will be held by way of virtual meeting (the “Adjourned Meeting”).

The Adjourned Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments to documentation, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent. of its current principal amount on Tuesday 10 November 2020, and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities. Full details of the Proposal and Extraordinary Resolution are set out in the notice dated 17 November 2020.

Holders of the Affected Securities have received a form of proxy by post, allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Original Meeting and at the Adjourned Meeting. Under article 11.5 of the Issuer’s Articles of Association, no further notification is required for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities are therefore directed to the original notification posted to them on 17 November  2020, and also available on the website of the Issuer, at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/resource-library/prospectus-and-regulatory-reports#tab-2A942D42-5AA1-4008-9080-3C2DADB050A7. Holders of the Affected Securities will not be permitted to attend the Adjourned Meeting physically in person, and are strongly advised to vote by proxy. In case of queries in relation to proxy voting, please contact Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.ie.

If holders of the Affected Securities wish to attend the Adjourned Meeting, arrangements will be made for them to attend virtually via such teleconference facility as shall be specified by the chairperson ahead of the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities who wish to attend the Adjourned Meeting in this way are directed to contact Apex IFS Limited at IFSCOSEC@apexfs.com no later than half an hour before the Adjourned Meeting, and will require proof of identity and holding.

Holders of the Affected Securities should note that a duly completed form of proxy deposited in respect of the Original Meeting will continue to be valid for the Adjourned Meeting unless previously revoked or suspended by a further form of proxy prior to the Adjourned Meeting.

In accordance with normal practice, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c., as trustee, expresses no opinion as to the merits of the Proposal, the terms of which were not negotiated by it. It has however authorised it to be stated that, on the basis of the information contained in the original circular and in this document (which it advises holders of Affected Securities to read carefully) it has no objection to the form in which the Proposal and Notice of Meeting are presented to holders of Affected Securities for their consideration.

Holders of the Affected Securities will be notified of the outcome of the Adjourned Meeting shortly thereafter.


