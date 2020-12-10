 

MicroPort CRM initiates a clinical trial for breakthrough innovative left ventricular lead Axone(TM)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 12:49  |  34   |   |   

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Cardio Rhythm Management (CRM) has announced the first enrollment in the Astral-4LV clinical trial[1] to evaluate the safety and efficiency of Axone, a breakthrough innovative quadripolar left ventricular lead. Axone is designed for use in heart failure patients with Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT) indications that require the implantation of a CRT pacemaker (CRT-P) or CRT implantable defibrillator (CRT-D).

Axone(TM) lead

The purpose of this study is to assess the chronic safety and performance of the Axone lead for cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). CRT requires a pacing lead to be positioned in the coronary venous system of the left ventricular (LV). The Axone lead has a diameter of 0.4mm, which is about 4 times smaller than the diameter of a standard LV lead, and has been designed to better navigate in narrow and tortuous coronary veins.

Axone also features four widely-spaced electrodes, which may offer more options for LV pacing sites and allow multipoint pacing with distant electrodes (bi-zone pacing), for potentially broader resynchronization.

The first implantation of the Axone lead as part of the Astral-4LV study was successfully performed on December 3, 2020, by Professor Frédéric Anselme, main investigator, from University Hospital of Rouen, France.

"Approximately 30% of patients do not respond to CRT therapy[2], and one of the main reasons is the difficulty of being able to pace the left ventricle in the correct locations," said Professor Frédéric Anselme. "Axone makes it possible to find left ventricular pacing sites that are inaccessible with standard leads. Axone is what we needed to improve the response rate to CRT and have a positive impact on patient outcomes."

Astral-4LV is a prospective, single arm, multicenter clinical trial that will enroll 152 patients at 20 centres in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Austria.

"We continue to invest in innovative technologies and support clinical trials that provide the strongest possible evidence of safety and efficacy for our therapies," said Benoît Clinchamps, President of MicroPort CRM. "The Axone lead and Astral-4LV clinical study highlight our commitment to improving the quality of life of patients and saving more lives. We strongly believe that Axone has the potential to be a major breakthrough in the treatment of heart failure through resynchronization therapy."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MicroPort CRM initiates a clinical trial for breakthrough innovative left ventricular lead Axone(TM) PARIS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MicroPort Cardio Rhythm Management (CRM) has announced the first enrollment in the Astral-4LV clinical trial[1] to evaluate the safety and efficiency of Axone, a breakthrough innovative quadripolar left …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
RxPONDER Study Results Demonstrate that the Oncotype DX Test Can Now Spare Chemotherapy Use in the ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments