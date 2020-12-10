Carvana Launches The New Way to Buy a Car in Hot Springs

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to Hot Springs area residents. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile device, customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

Carvana expands presence in Arkansas offering as-soon-as-next day vehicle delivery to Hot Springs area residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers shop online, so they can skip the dealership while saving valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car. All 20,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour. And Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like “documentation fees,” which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure it fits their life. Whether it’s parking the car in your home garage comfortably or seeing how much cargo room it offers for your next trip to Hot Springs National Park, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test drive.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“As we expand our footprint in the southern U.S., we’re pleased to offer our easy, transparent, customer-centric approach to car buying to more and more customers,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We look forward to Hot Springs area residents enjoying The New Way to Buy a Car.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 265 markets across the U.S.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform.

