 

Pentair Appoints Gregory Knight to Board of Directors

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today the appointment of Gregory Knight to its board of directors effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Knight is the Executive Vice President, Customer Transformation and Business Services of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., an energy delivery company. He was the Chief Customer Officer, US Energy and Utilities, of National Grid US, an energy delivery company, from 2019 until August 2020. Mr. Knight served at CenterPoint Energy, Inc. as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Utility and Commercial Businesses from 2014 to 2019 and Division Vice President, Customer Services from 2009 to 2014. He also previously served in management positions at Ricoh Americas from 2004 to 2009, Reliant Retail Energy Inc. from 2001 to 2004, Allen Knight Inc. from 2000 to 2001 and Verizon from 1992 to 2000.

“Gregg has a strong background in customer care and experience in both business to business and business to customer environments, as well as experience in digital transformation, information technology and operations. We are looking forward to this background and experience benefiting Pentair and its shareholders, and we are pleased to have Gregg join our Board of Directors,” said David A. Jones, Pentair Chairman of the Board.

ABOUT PENTAIR

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

