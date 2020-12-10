 

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it has launched an underwritten public offering of $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

Prior to June 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter will be convertible at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day prior to maturity of the Notes. Upon conversion, holders will receive cash, common shares of the Company, (the “Common Shares”) or a combination thereof at the Company's election. The Notes will be issued under the Company's currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. The Notes will be the Company's senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of its present and future senior unsecured debt and senior to any future subordinated debt.

BofA Securities and Raymond James are the joint book-running managers of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, the Company expects to enter into one or more privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the underwriters or their respective affiliates or other financial institutions (the “Option Counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to customary adjustments, the number of Common Shares underlying the Notes. The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce the potential dilution to Common Shares upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of such converted Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap.

In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the Option Counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to purchase Common Shares and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to Common Shares concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Common Shares or the Notes at that time.

