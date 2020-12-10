 

Havila Shipping ASA New contracts with Equinor Energy AS for PSVs Havila Charisma and Havila Foresight

Havila Shipping ASA has been awarded new contracts with Equinor Energy AS for the two PSVs Havila Charisma and Havila Foresight.
Each contract is for a firm period of 3 years, in direct continuation of existing contracts.
Equinor Energy has four optional periods for contract extension, each of one year for both vessels.
Both vessels have served Equinor from delivery,  Havila Foresight since January 2008, and Havila Charisma since December 2012.
The vessels were upgraded with battery packages and shore power equipment in 2018.

Contact:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


