 

Unigold Reports 7.0 Meters Averaging 15.06 g/t Au at Target C, Candelones Extension Deposit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 12:50  |  58   |   |   
  • Drilling expands Target C mineralization 75 metres to depth and defines eastern extension
  • LP20-176 (Target C) intersected 7.0 meters averaging 15.06 g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Ag, 0.45% Cu and 6.33% Zn
  • LP20-178 (Target C) collared in and remained in an interpreted bounding fault for a down-dropped graben;
  • The structural interpretation opens up new exploration targets between Targets B and C in a sparsely drilled area
  • LP155 (Target B) intersected target mineralization with copper and low tenor gold in the gap between Targets A and B
  • LP155 was critically placed to test structural trends in this area - the drillhole suggests that the main mineralization at Target A is faulted downwards relative to Target B in this area;
  • While the Company awaits the results from a further 10 drillholes that have been completed, drilling is now focussing on the extreme east and west extensions of the known mineralization

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX:UGDIF; FSE:UGD1) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration drilling at the Candelones Extension deposit, part of the Company’s 100% owned Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic.

The Company has completed 32 drill holes (10,070 m) of the planned 15,000 meter program including 9 holes (243 meters) at the Candelones Main and Connector zone targeting oxide and transition mineralization for additional metallurgical test work. Drilling has moved to test the both the eastern and western extensions of mineralization in sparsely drilled areas.

Joe Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold notes: The lack of assay results has hampered the positioning of new drill holes. Our technical teams pivoted to using drillholes to test structural ideas in the gaps between Targets A, B and C while continuing to target the best mineralisation in the footwall below the andesite-dacite contact. The results have not only extended Target C a further 75 metres to depth but have shown that high-grade mineralization is possibly down-dropped in this area. These interpretations have given the Company new hope for finding more epithermal mineralization between Targets C and B.

Seite 1 von 4


Unigold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unigold Reports 7.0 Meters Averaging 15.06 g/t Au at Target C, Candelones Extension Deposit Drilling expands Target C mineralization 75 metres to depth and defines eastern extensionLP20-176 (Target C) intersected 7.0 meters averaging 15.06 g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Ag, 0.45% Cu and 6.33% ZnLP20-178 (Target C) collared in and remained in an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Unigold Reports 13.0 Meters Averaging 5.17 g/t Au at Target C, Candelones Extension Deposit

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
38
Unigold - Multi Millionen Gold Vorkommen in der Karibik