Unigold Reports 7.0 Meters Averaging 15.06 g/t Au at Target C, Candelones Extension Deposit

Drilling expands Target C mineralization 75 metres to depth and defines eastern extension

LP20- 17 6 (Target C ) intersected 7 .0 meters averaging 1 5. 06 g/t Au, 4. 4 g/t Ag, 0. 45 % Cu and 6.33 % Zn

LP20- 17 8 (Target C) collared in and remained in an interpreted bounding fault for a down-dropped graben ;

The structural interpretation opens up new exploration targets between Targets B and C in a sparsely drilled area

LP15 5 (Target B) intersected target mineralization with copper and low tenor gold in the gap between Targets A and B

LP155 was critically placed to test structural trends in this area - the drillhole suggest s that the main mineralization at Target A is faulted downwards relative to Target B in this area ;

While the Company awaits the results from a further 10 drillholes that have been completed, drilling is now focussing on the extreme east and west extensions of the known mineralization

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX:UGDIF; FSE:UGD1) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration drilling at the Candelones Extension deposit, part of the Company’s 100% owned Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic.

The Company has completed 32 drill holes (10,070 m) of the planned 15,000 meter program including 9 holes (243 meters) at the Candelones Main and Connector zone targeting oxide and transition mineralization for additional metallurgical test work. Drilling has moved to test the both the eastern and western extensions of mineralization in sparsely drilled areas.

Joe Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold notes: “The lack of assay results has hampered the positioning of new drill holes. Our technical teams pivoted to using drillholes to test structural ideas in the gaps between Targets A, B and C while continuing to target the best mineralisation in the footwall below the andesite-dacite contact. The results have not only extended Target C a further 75 metres to depth but have shown that high-grade mineralization is possibly down-dropped in this area. These interpretations have given the Company new hope for finding more epithermal mineralization between Targets C and B.