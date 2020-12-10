Desktop Metal Becomes the World’s Only Publicly Traded Pure-Play Additive Manufacturing 2.0 Company

Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal” or the “Company”) a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE), (“Trine”) a special purpose acquisition company led by Leo Hindery, Jr. and HPS Investment Partners, a global credit investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. The resulting company is named Desktop Metal, Inc. and its common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “DM” and “DM.WT” on December 10, 2020.

The Desktop Metal Shop System, the world’s first metal binder jetting system designed for machine shops, is being manufactured in volume and shipped to customers around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of Trine and was also approved at a special meeting of Trine’s stockholders on December 8, 2020. As a result of this transaction, Desktop Metal has received approximately $580 million of gross proceeds from Trine’s trust account and concurrent equity private placements.

“Today is an exciting moment and major milestone for our company and for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry at large,” said Ric Fulop, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Desktop Metal. “With a broad portfolio of solutions offering revolutionary ease-of-use and productivity for the AM industry, Desktop Metal is uniquely positioned to disrupt how parts are made across a wide range of industries. The capital raised through our transition to a publicly traded company will accelerate our global go-to-market efforts, enhance our relentless efforts in R&D, and allow us to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities we see over the next decade as we integrate industry-leading technology and intellectual property with strong secular growth trends around AM. We are excited to bring Desktop Metal to the public markets as the only pure play Additive Manufacturing 2.0 (AM 2.0) company and offer everyone the opportunity to invest in a company aiming to transform the manufacturing industry.”