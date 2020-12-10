PureTech Initiates Phase 2a trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Lymphedema

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema, a chronic and progressive disorder for which there are no FDA-approved drug therapies. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow.

