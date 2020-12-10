 

PureTech Initiates Phase 2a trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Lymphedema

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema, a chronic and progressive disorder for which there are no FDA-approved drug therapies. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005171/en/

Lymphedema is a chronic condition that afflicts approximately one million people in the United States and is characterized by severe swelling in parts of the body, typically the arms or legs, due to the build-up of lymph fluid and inflammation, fibrosis and adipose deposition. Secondary lymphedema is the most prevalent form of lymphedema, and it can develop after surgery, infection or trauma and is frequently caused by cancer or cancer treatments. There are no FDA-approved drug therapies to treat lymphedema. PureTech today announced the initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory agent, in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lymphedema is a chronic condition that afflicts approximately one million people in the United States and is characterized by severe swelling in parts of the body, typically the arms or legs, due to the build-up of lymph fluid and inflammation, fibrosis and adipose deposition. Secondary lymphedema is the most prevalent form of lymphedema, and it can develop after surgery, infection or trauma and is frequently caused by cancer or cancer treatments. There are no FDA-approved drug therapies to treat lymphedema. PureTech today announced the initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory agent, in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema. (Photo: Business Wire)

LYT-100 is a deuterated, oral small molecule designed to overcome the challenges associated with pirfenidone, an approved and marketed anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic drug. LYT-100, a new chemical entity, retains the pharmacology of pirfenidone but has a differentiated pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, which is designed to enable improved tolerability, less frequent dosing and potentially increased efficacy. PureTech recently completed a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study of LYT-100 in healthy volunteers, which demonstrated a favorable tolerability and PK profile for LYT-100. LYT-100 has also been evaluated in preclinical lymphedema models, where it halted progression of lymphedema and reduced swelling volume.

Seite 1 von 4
PureTech Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PureTech Initiates Phase 2a trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Lymphedema PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Completes Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Follica Announces Pilot Study for Female Pattern Hair Loss Published in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology
09.12.20
PureTech Founded Entity Follica Announces Pilot Study for Female Pattern Hair Loss Published in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology
03.12.20
PureTech Initiates Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Long COVID Respiratory Complications and Related Sequelae
30.11.20
PureTech to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on December 11, 2020