PureTech Initiates Phase 2a trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Lymphedema
PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema, a chronic and progressive disorder for which there are no FDA-approved drug therapies. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow.
Lymphedema is a chronic condition that afflicts approximately one million people in the United States and is characterized by severe swelling in parts of the body, typically the arms or legs, due to the build-up of lymph fluid and inflammation, fibrosis and adipose deposition. Secondary lymphedema is the most prevalent form of lymphedema, and it can develop after surgery, infection or trauma and is frequently caused by cancer or cancer treatments. There are no FDA-approved drug therapies to treat lymphedema. PureTech today announced the initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory agent, in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema. (Photo: Business Wire)
LYT-100 is a deuterated, oral small molecule designed to overcome the challenges associated with pirfenidone, an approved and marketed anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic drug. LYT-100, a new chemical entity, retains the pharmacology of pirfenidone but has a differentiated pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, which is designed to enable improved tolerability, less frequent dosing and potentially increased efficacy. PureTech recently completed a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study of LYT-100 in healthy volunteers, which demonstrated a favorable tolerability and PK profile for LYT-100. LYT-100 has also been evaluated in preclinical lymphedema models, where it halted progression of lymphedema and reduced swelling volume.
