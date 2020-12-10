 

RingCentral Appoints Matthew Bishop as Chief Digital Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020   

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Matthew Bishop has been appointed as Chief Digital Officer. Bishop will be responsible for ensuring that RingCentral has the very best digital strategy, real time actionable insights and processes to support the growing operational needs of its global business.

Matthew Bishop, courtesy of RingCentral

“We’re entering a new era of working from anywhere. Just as our customers transform, we must be ready to think differently and evolve as our business grows,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. “Transformation is no longer a single isolated event. It’s a series of rapid evolutions that become part of the planning and operations DNA of today’s most successful businesses. Matthew brings us the skills, experience, insights and vision to help us embrace new thinking and approaches to successfully manage our global growth.”

Bishop spent over 18 years at Microsoft, most recently as Corporate Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations of Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, where he was responsible for rapidly identifying opportunities to grow new business and increase usage and adoption around the world. He joined RingCentral from Core Scientific, where he served as Chief Administrative Officer after leaving Microsoft. In 2012, Bishop was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the Queen in her Birthday Honours list for voluntary work in protecting children online.

“A modern digital business isn’t just about data, technology and channels; it’s about bringing together all of those things with the right data-driven culture and the right strategy,” said Bishop. “At RingCentral, we are in the vanguard of an incredible transformation of how people work, communicate and collaborate. Our job is to be curious, to preoccupy ourselves with our customers, and combine that with amazing innovation and strong partnerships. These are exciting times.”

As Chief Digital Officer, Bishop will create and implement RingCentral’s overall digital strategy with a focus on using data and insights to enrich and enhance customer and partner engagements. The infusion of artificial intelligence will drive greater efficiency and effectiveness across the company’s go-to-market process.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement, and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP and the RingCentral logo are all trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

