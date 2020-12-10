 

Nokia AVA helps CSPs reduce energy bills by up to 20%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

           
Press Release

Nokia AVA helps CSPs reduce energy bills by up to 20%

  • Energy consumption by Communications Service Providers (CSP) is set to increase due to rising traffic and network densification
  • Nokia’s new AVA Energy Efficiency service applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further reduce energy usage in 5G and multi-vendor legacy networks by up to 20%
  • The service is performance based and links CSP payments to achieved cost savings

10 December 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today launched its Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency service, applying AI to the challenge of rising energy consumption in multi-vendor, multi-technology networks.  The service helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to reduce energy bills by up to 20 percent and move towards more sustainable patterns of energy usage.    

Nokia AVA provides Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that can be delivered through the cloud. Nokia AVA blends telecoms expertise, AI and cloud based delivery into a coherent service offering for energy control that powers down parts of the radio network when traffic levels are low. Machine Learning algorithms ensure that energy savings are maximized without compromising network quality. CSPs can also utilize analytics dashboards to benchmark the energy efficiency of different base stations, including batteries and air conditioning units.

ABI Research forecasts that the energy consumption of CSPs will increase 160% by 2030. Although 5G networks are up to 90 percent more energy efficient than legacy 4G networks, overall energy usage will increase due to rising traffic and the rollout of ever more dense networks. New approaches, like Nokia’s AVA Energy Efficiency service, are needed to break the connection between network evolution and growing energy consumption.

The Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency service has already been deployed by CSPs around the world to reduce annual energy usage. Nokia offers CSPs choices in terms of commercial delivery models, including a standalone As-a-Service option or as part of a larger Managed Service contract. In either case, CSP payments can be linked to the actual savings that are delivered by Nokia. 

Nokia is aligned with the ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius. In 2019, Nokia delivered zero-emission products to over 150 customers worldwide.46 percent less energy was used on average in the customer base station sites Nokia modernized in 2019 compared to those where its customers did not modernize.

Don Alusha, Principal Analyst, ABI Research, said: “CSPs’ energy consumption in 5G networks is set to grow. This is, in part, attributable to network densification and implementation of massive MIMO technology. The Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency service provides CSPs with an option to control energy consumption as they proceed with their 5G rollouts. Further, with Nokia’s new service, CSPs can potentially avoid significant capital outlays in favor of consumption economics and variable costs over time.”

Friedrich Trawoeger, Vice President, Operate and Managed Services at Nokia, said: “CSPs and vendors have a joint responsibility to reduce energy consumption – for the good of the planet and shareholders alike. Tangible and rapid results are achieved by harnessing the power of AI, and by moving towards more sustainable patterns of energy use.”

Resources:

Webpage: Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia AVA helps CSPs reduce energy bills by up to 20%             Press Release Nokia AVA helps CSPs reduce energy bills by up to 20% Energy consumption by Communications Service Providers (CSP) is set to increase due to rising traffic and network densificationNokia’s new AVA Energy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Nokia and Vi Business partner to enable digital transformation for enterprises
09.12.20
5G war gestern: Der „sechste Sinn“ verbindet Mensch und Maschine - Nokia tüftelt an 6G-Technologie
09.12.20
Nokia to hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy
09.12.20
Nokia and Zain KSA deliver fastest indoor 5G speeds in the Middle East
08.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger vorsichtig wegen Corona und Brexit
08.12.20
Nokia achieves CDP A List for climate change performance
08.12.20
Nokia to enhance SoftBank Corp. networks with standalone 5G Core
07.12.20
Nokia and Vi CSR deploy SmartAgri solution to enhance productivity of 50,000 farmers in India
07.12.20
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
05.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 49/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:21 Uhr
63.757
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,