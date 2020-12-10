The Simply Good Foods Company Nominates Joseph Schena to Join Board of Directors

Mr. Schena, 62, is a consumer products industry executive with 40 years of experience in the areas of Financial Operations and Accounting, Strategy and Business Planning, Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions. “Joe’s retail and consumer packaged goods background and experience, as well as his financial acumen, would make him a great addition to the Company’s board of directors,” said Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods.

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced that Joseph Schena has been nominated as an independent director for election at the Company’s January 21, 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As previously planned pursuant to the board’s mandatory retirement policy, Arvin “Rick” Kash will not stand for reelection at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and his term will expire at the January meeting.

Mr. Schena had served as the Chief of Staff at Cohen Enterprises focused on C&S Wholesale Grocers and Warehouse Technologies from November 2015 until April 2019. Mr. Schena also served as a director of Warehouse Technologies until January 2020. Previously, Mr. Schena served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at C&S Wholesale Grocers. Prior to joining Cohen Enterprises, Mr. Schena served as the Chief Executive Officer and President at Bacardi International Limited and as the Chief Financial Officer of Bacardi Limited. Mr. Schena was an Operating Partner at Centerview Capital Consumer from 2007 to 2012 focused on financial operations of portfolio companies. Prior to that, Mr. Schena held various senior financial and strategy positions at The Gillette Company, Nabisco Foods and Kraft General Foods. Additionally, Mr. Schena was previously a director of Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. and Welsh Foods. Mr. Schena received an M.B.A. in Finance and a B.B.A. in Accounting from Iona College.

“Rick Kash has served on our board since July of 2017. His marketing and strategic capabilities made him a tremendous board member and he could always be counted on to provide valuable consumer insights,” said James M. Kilts, Chairman of the board of directors. “On behalf of Simply Good Foods’ senior management team and our entire board, we are grateful for Rick’s contributions and input over the last three and half years.”