Indiva Reports Record Market Share and Production for November 2020

Rob Carse Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce record market share and record production for the month of November. At its London facility, Indiva produced more than 1 million finished units of edible products in November, and continues to hit new daily production records in December. In addition to record production, Indiva is experiencing record demand for its edible products, as demonstrated by strong sell through data from Hifyre for the month of November.



Estimated market share across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario expanded from 32% in October to 36% share of sales in November, as Indiva increased its lead in the #1 market share position in the edibles category: