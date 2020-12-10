 

Indiva Reports Record Market Share and Production for November 2020

Rob Carse Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce record market share and record production for the month of November. At its London facility, Indiva produced more than 1 million finished units of edible products in November, and continues to hit new daily production records in December. In addition to record production, Indiva is experiencing record demand for its edible products, as demonstrated by strong sell through data from Hifyre for the month of November.

Estimated market share across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario expanded from 32% in October to 36% share of sales in November, as Indiva increased its lead in the #1 market share position in the edibles category:

  • Ontario #1 with 34% market share. Note: OCS data put Indiva market share in the Edibles category at 37.87% for November.
  • Alberta #1 with 38% market share.
  • British Columbia #1 with 36% market share.
  • Saskatchewan #1 with 38% market share.
  • Wana Sour Gummies led the Gummies category with $2.25 million in retail sales, or 21% market share, a 16% sequential monthly increase.
  • Bhang continued to lead the chocolate category.
  • Product ranking in November showed the top 3 SKUs continue to be Wana Sour Gummies (led by Strawberry-Lemonade) and 5 of the Top 10 SKUs are from Indiva.
  • Wana Sour Gummies recently won the Edible of the Year Award from Kind Magazine.
  • Bhang THC Milk Chocolate recently won the 2020 Top Edible Award from Spiritleaf.

“We are very pleased to continue to see such robust sell-through data and market share gains for Indiva products. Retail sell-through data is particularly important as it indicates consumer acceptance of Indiva products, and rising market share shows strong potential of repeat purchases. As consumers establish their preferences in this nascent market, we are fortunate to have such a dedicated team at Indiva as well as terrific brands, partners and products. We look forward to continuing to delight our customers and clients with our current product line-up, as well as many novel and innovative products to come,” said Niel Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiva.

