Leading German Private Health Insurer Enters Contract to Provide ReWalk Exoskeletons to Individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical devices for people with lower extremity disabilities, today announced it has entered into a contract with a German private health insurance company to allow all eligible beneficiaries with spinal cord injury (SCIs) to apply for the procurement of a ReWalk 6.0 exoskeleton system.

“The ready adoption of supply contracts by public and private insurers across Germany supports exoskeleton devices for spinal cord injury becoming a standard of care for qualified beneficiaries,” said ReWalk CEO Larry Jasinski. “This new insurer is leading by example, and creating meaningful change in the lives of all those who will be able to procure a device and begin ReWalking in their communities.”

In 2018, the ReWalk 6.0 personal exoskeleton system was listed in the Medical Device Directory (MDD) of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds in Germany, which includes all approved devices for insurance procurement. That addition was a critical turning point that enabled any of Germany’s 105 statutory health insurance companies to pursue standards of care for ReWalk. After being listed in the MDD, ReWalk began to enter into supply contracts with a number of German insurers.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the United States, Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.