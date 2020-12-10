 

Aqua Bio Technology ASA Acquisition of Moana Skincare completed - distribution agreement for New Zealand and Australia close

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 10 September 2020 where it is informed that Aqua Bio Technology ASA (ABT) is acquiring all rights to Moana Skincare .

This acquisition has now been completed and in the near future ABT expects to enter into a three-year agreement for the distribution of Moana products in New Zealand and Australia.

Moana Skincare currently consists of a portfolio of 19 skin care products, most
of which are based on potent extracts from plants found in New Zealand's
unspoiled nature. These have been used in traditional medicine by the country's
indigenous people, the Maori, for centuries. The cornerstone of Moana Skincare's
skin care products is a certified organic red seaweed found in the waters
around New Zealand.

For further information, please contact CEO Espen Kvale, telephone
+47 9162 8092.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable
biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are
highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural
alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing
natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and
professional users. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on Euronext Expand.


