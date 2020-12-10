Whitestone Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends, Provides a Business Update Related to COVID-19 Rental Collections and Liquidity Borrowings

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of open-air, e-commerce resistant, lifestyle community-centered retail properties located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent Texas and Arizona markets in the Sunbelt, provides a business update regarding the dividend for the first quarter of 2021, liquidity borrowings, and rental collections for the month of November.



Dividend Announcement

Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.035 per share on the Company’s common shares and operating partnership units. The dividend amount of $0.035 per share represents a quarterly amount of $0.105, and an annualized amount of $0.42 per share. The first quarter dividend distribution for 2021 will be as detailed below: