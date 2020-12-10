Whitestone Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends, Provides a Business Update Related to COVID-19 Rental Collections and Liquidity Borrowings
HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of open-air, e-commerce resistant, lifestyle community-centered
retail properties located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent Texas and Arizona markets in the Sunbelt, provides a business update regarding the dividend for the first quarter of
2021, liquidity borrowings, and rental collections for the month of November.
Dividend Announcement
Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.035 per share on the Company’s common shares and operating partnership units. The dividend amount of $0.035 per share represents a quarterly amount of $0.105, and an annualized amount of $0.42 per share. The first quarter dividend distribution for 2021 will be as detailed below:
|Month
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|January
|1/5/2021
|1/14/2021
|February
|2/2/2021
|2/11/2021
|March
|3/2/2021
|3/11/2021
Full Repayment of COVID Liquidity Borrowings
By year-end, the Company expects to repay in full the liquidity borrowings of $30 million that Whitestone had previously drawn on its unsecured credit facility on March 17th 2020. The Company repaid approximately $10 million in Q3 2020 and expects to repay the remaining $20 million in December 2020.
The payoff of liquidity was from cash flow and cash on hand.
Rental Collections(1)
|
November
2020
|
Third Quarter
2020
|
Second Quarter
2020
|
% of Billed Recurring Rents
Collected - Cash
|92.4%
|90%
|81%
(1) Collection rates are calculated as the cash base rents and NNN payments received during the applicable quarter through December 8, 2020, divided by the contractual base rents and estimated NNN charges billed each quarter. Contractual base rents and NNN payments billed have not been adjusted for any COVID-19 related rent relief.
