Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
Stock exchange release
10 December 2020 2:00 pm

ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION BOARD OF LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Mikko Maijala has resigned as Chairman of the Lassila & Tikanoja plc Nomination Board.

The Nomination Board has chosen Patrick Lapveteläinen as its new Chairman.

Following this change, the members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board are:

  • Patrick Lapveteläinen – Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Juhani Lassila – Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation
  • Heikki Bergholm, Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Board of Directors

The Nomination Board will submit its proposal to Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Board of Directors by 15 January 2021 at the latest preceding the Annual General Meeting.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Additional information:
Sirpa Huopalainen, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by, for example, looking after the work ability of our personnel and also offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment. L&T operates in Finland, Sweden and Russia. L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en


Disclaimer

