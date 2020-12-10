 

TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies Evaluating Ublituximab Monotherapy for the Treatment of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

Both studies met their primary endpoint of significantly reducing annualized relapse rate (ARR) (p<0.005 in each study) with ublituximab demonstrating an ARR of <0.10 in each of the studies

Relative reductions of approximately 60% and 50% in ARR over teriflunomide were observed in ULTIMATE I & II, respectively

Detailed data presentation targeted in 1H 2021 with a BLA submission targeted mid-year 2021

Conference call to be held today, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced positive topline results from two global, active-controlled, Phase 3 studies, called ULTIMATE I & II, evaluating ublituximab, the Company’s investigational novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, compared to teriflunomide in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Both studies met their primary endpoint with ublituximab treatment demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) over a 96-week period (p<0.005 in each trial). Ublituximab treatment resulted in an ARR of <0.10 in each of ULTIMATE I & II, with a relative reduction in ARR of approximately 60% and 50%, respectively, over teriflunomide.

The ULTIMATE I & II studies investigated the safety and efficacy of a one-hour 450mg infusion of ublituximab every six months, following the Day 1 infusion (150mg over four hours). The studies were conducted under Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Further analyses of the ULTIMATE I & II studies including safety and secondary endpoints will be conducted and detailed data will be presented at an upcoming medical congress, targeted in first half of 2021. Additionally, data from these studies are intended to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for ublituximab in RMS targeted in mid-year 2021.

Lawrence Steinman, MD, Zimmermann Professor of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, and Pediatrics at Stanford University and Global Study Chair for the ULTIMATE I & II studies commented, “B-cell targeted therapy with anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies has dramatically shifted the treatment paradigm for patients with MS and has shown to be very effective in reducing relapses in patients. I am pleased to see such positive results from this important trial exploring a one-hour infusion of ublituximab every six months and believe, if approved, the unique attributes of ublituximab, particularly that it has been glycoengineered for enhanced antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity, may offer benefits to patients in the RMS treatment paradigm.” Dr. Steinman continued, “MS is a chronic demyelinating disease where having a variety of treatment options within the same class has shown to be important for patients. I look forward to the full data from the ULTIMATE studies to further understand the potential of ublituximab in MS.”

