Uxin to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on December 17, 2020

Uxin’s management team will host a conference call on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020 before the open of U.S. markets on December 17, 2020.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1058883. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until December 24, 2020. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S.: +1 646 254 3697 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 1058883

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin’s website at http://ir.xin.com/.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China. With its offerings of high-quality used cars and premium services, Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice online. Uxin’s one-stop online shopping mall provides consumers with a nationwide selection of value-for-money used cars, various value-added products and services as well as comprehensive aftersales services. Its online sales consultants offer professional consulting to facilitate a convenient and efficient car purchase for consumers in a timely fashion. Its comprehensive fulfillment network supports nationwide logistics and delivery as well as title transfers between different cities across China so as to fulfill these online transactions.

