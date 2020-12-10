Long-Term Partners Greenlane and PAX LABS Renew Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement

PAX Labs is a global market leader in producing high-quality dry herb vaporizers, including the best-in-class PAX 3 and PAX ERA PRO. PAX’s world-class hardware and software teams create tools that allow consumers to personalize every experience through the PAX App, from temperature and dose control, to unprecedented access to information, including cannabinoid profiles and lab testing results. Based in San Francisco, PAX is determined to establish cannabis as a force for good.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it has renewed its exclusive distribution partnership with PAX Labs , a leading consumer technology brand in cannabis. The agreement maintains Greenlane’s exclusive distribution of all PAX devices throughout the U.S.

“PAX Labs has been an influential partner throughout the past eight years since our initial distribution agreement. We’re honored to work alongside such a forward-thinking and like-minded brand as we continue to help bring their revolutionary vaporizers to market,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane.

“We highly value our relationship with Greenlane and are thrilled to continue working together to bring our technology and devices to new customers, and expand brand awareness in both adult use and medical markets,” added Dominic O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer at PAX Labs. “As we enter the next phase of this partnership, we are confident in Greenlane’s ability to support our ambitious growth and mission to deliver premium cannabis experiences to consumers.”

Greenlane will continue to distribute all PAX devices through its vast distribution network of over 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries and headshops. Greenlane will leverage its network to distribute PAX Labs’ recently launched color refresh for its award-winning PAX 3 vaporizer, designed for the modern, sophisticated consumer. The dry herb and concentrate vaporizer maximizes material efficiency and delivers smooth and smokeless vapor through gentle heating. With four temperature settings and +/- 1° temperature control, consumers can adjust the temperature to manage both flavor and vapor output through the PAX App. To shop PAX devices, visit wholesale.gnln.com.