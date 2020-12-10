 

Long-Term Partners Greenlane and PAX LABS Renew Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

Partners since 2012, Greenlane and PAX Labs continue their strategic collaboration

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it has renewed its exclusive distribution partnership with PAX Labs, a leading consumer technology brand in cannabis. The agreement maintains Greenlane’s exclusive distribution of all PAX devices throughout the U.S.

PAX Labs is a global market leader in producing high-quality dry herb vaporizers, including the best-in-class PAX 3 and PAX ERA PRO. PAX’s world-class hardware and software teams create tools that allow consumers to personalize every experience through the PAX App, from temperature and dose control, to unprecedented access to information, including cannabinoid profiles and lab testing results. Based in San Francisco, PAX is determined to establish cannabis as a force for good.

“PAX Labs has been an influential partner throughout the past eight years since our initial distribution agreement. We’re honored to work alongside such a forward-thinking and like-minded brand as we continue to help bring their revolutionary vaporizers to market,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane.

“We highly value our relationship with Greenlane and are thrilled to continue working together to bring our technology and devices to new customers, and expand brand awareness in both adult use and medical markets,” added Dominic O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer at PAX Labs. “As we enter the next phase of this partnership, we are confident in Greenlane’s ability to support our ambitious growth and mission to deliver premium cannabis experiences to consumers.”

Greenlane will continue to distribute all PAX devices through its vast distribution network of over 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries and headshops. Greenlane will leverage its network to distribute PAX Labs’ recently launched color refresh for its award-winning PAX 3 vaporizer, designed for the modern, sophisticated consumer. The dry herb and concentrate vaporizer maximizes material efficiency and delivers smooth and smokeless vapor through gentle heating. With four temperature settings and +/- 1° temperature control, consumers can adjust the temperature to manage both flavor and vapor output through the PAX App. To shop PAX devices, visit wholesale.gnln.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Greenlane Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Long-Term Partners Greenlane and PAX LABS Renew Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement Partners since 2012, Greenlane and PAX Labs continue their strategic collaborationBOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Leading U.S. Specialty Vaporization and Consumption Product E-Retailer Launches vapor.com Canada
18.11.20
Greenlane Becomes Exclusive Distributor for World’s First Gravity-Powered, Contactless Water Hookah
17.11.20
Greenlane Reports Record Core Business Revenue in Q3 2020
16.11.20
Greenlane Confirms Updated Q3 2020 Conference Call Timing
12.11.20
Greenlane Announces Revised Q3 2020 Conference Call Timing