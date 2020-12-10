Infosys Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey to the Cloud with the Infosys Modernization Suite

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Part of Infosys Cobalt, the suite powers

Infosys Modernization Services to help enterprises reimagine legacy and succeed



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of

the Infosys Modernization Suite, part of Infosys Cobalt

(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , to help organizations

accelerate their end to end modernization needs. Infosys Modernization Suite

helps enterprises modernize legacy while delivering superior customer

experiences, faster time to market, infinite elasticity, and cost reduction, to

help enterprises become resilient, responsive, and relevant.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said, " The InfosysModernization Suite, with over 40 modernization services, offers the perfectsolution to organizations which need to modernize their legacy systems. Backedby experienced consultants, a rich talent pool, an extensive ecosystem of over50 partners, and global modernization implementations for over 600 customers,Infosys is able to successfully catalyse the modernization journey for itsclients."A recent Infosys study(https://www.infosys.com/navigate-your-next/research/digital-radar-report.html)highlighted legacy modernization as one of the top barriers for digitaltransformation. The Infosys Modernization Suite is a one-stop solution thathelps enterprises reduce development efforts by up to 40 percent, time-to-marketby 20-40 percent, and modernization costs by 15-30 percent, all through Infosys'proprietary tools. The Suite comprises five integrated platforms that supportmultiple application modernization patterns through a cloud native developmentplatform, a cloud migration platform, a mainframe modernization platform, atechnology migration platform, and a database migration platform.Key features of the Infosys Modernization Suite are:1. Comprehensiveness - One-stop solution covering a wide range of modernizationpatterns and technologies2. Agility - Reduces time-to-market by bootstrapping projects with integratedand automated end-to-end workflows3. Efficiency - Optimizes modernization costs by significantly boostingproductivity across the lifecycleAs part of Kmart Australia's plan to rebuild or replace the mainframeapplications, it first virtualized the mainframe to run on the AWS cloud andused the freed up capacity to modernize its core merchandising system. Accordingto Kevin Love, General Manager, Products Technology , "We believe we are one of