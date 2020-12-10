 

Infosys Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey to the Cloud with the Infosys Modernization Suite

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Part of Infosys Cobalt, the suite powers
Infosys Modernization Services to help enterprises reimagine legacy and succeed

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of
the Infosys Modernization Suite, part of Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , to help organizations
accelerate their end to end modernization needs. Infosys Modernization Suite
helps enterprises modernize legacy while delivering superior customer
experiences, faster time to market, infinite elasticity, and cost reduction, to
help enterprises become resilient, responsive, and relevant.

Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said, " The Infosys
Modernization Suite, with over 40 modernization services, offers the perfect
solution to organizations which need to modernize their legacy systems. Backed
by experienced consultants, a rich talent pool, an extensive ecosystem of over
50 partners, and global modernization implementations for over 600 customers,
Infosys is able to successfully catalyse the modernization journey for its
clients."

A recent Infosys study
(https://www.infosys.com/navigate-your-next/research/digital-radar-report.html)
highlighted legacy modernization as one of the top barriers for digital
transformation. The Infosys Modernization Suite is a one-stop solution that
helps enterprises reduce development efforts by up to 40 percent, time-to-market
by 20-40 percent, and modernization costs by 15-30 percent, all through Infosys'
proprietary tools. The Suite comprises five integrated platforms that support
multiple application modernization patterns through a cloud native development
platform, a cloud migration platform, a mainframe modernization platform, a
technology migration platform, and a database migration platform.

Key features of the Infosys Modernization Suite are:

1. Comprehensiveness - One-stop solution covering a wide range of modernization
patterns and technologies
2. Agility - Reduces time-to-market by bootstrapping projects with integrated
and automated end-to-end workflows
3. Efficiency - Optimizes modernization costs by significantly boosting
productivity across the lifecycle

As part of Kmart Australia's plan to rebuild or replace the mainframe
applications, it first virtualized the mainframe to run on the AWS cloud and
used the freed up capacity to modernize its core merchandising system. According
to Kevin Love, General Manager, Products Technology , "We believe we are one of
