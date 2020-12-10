 

DGAP-Adhoc The Grounds Real Estate Development AG sells commercial property in Grünheide (Mark) and doubles 2020 earnings forecast

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 13:15  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Change in Forecast
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG sells commercial property in Grünheide (Mark) and doubles 2020 earnings forecast

10-Dec-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

The Grounds sells commercial property in Grünheide (Mark) and doubles 2020 earnings forecast

 

Berlin, 10.12.2020 The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds) concluded today a contract for the sale of a commercial property from fixed assets, which will already be recognised in the current year's income statement. Therefore, the results forecast of EUR 2 million for the year 2020 is now again increased to EUR 4 million after taxes. The contract provides for a basic purchase price, due for payment immediately and significantly above the current book value, and a possible additional purchase price payment amounting to up to EUR 9.75 million after successful completion of a development planning process. The intention is to use the liquidity from the transaction to accelerate growth.

Contact

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of the ad hoc announcement

10-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5
WKN: A2GSVV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1154319

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1154319  10-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154319&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetThe Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Netwatch - Neuausrichtung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc The Grounds Real Estate Development AG sells commercial property in Grünheide (Mark) and doubles 2020 earnings forecast DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Change in Forecast The Grounds Real Estate Development AG sells commercial property in Grünheide (Mark) and doubles 2020 earnings forecast 10-Dec-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA erwartet Übertreffen der zuletzt veröffentlichten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Intends to Sell Its Stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE strebt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an QUANTO AG an / Ausbau des eigenen ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG veräußert Gewerbegrundstück in Grünheide (Mark) und verdoppelt Ergebnisprognose 2020 (deutsch)
13:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG:
13:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG veräußert Gewerbegrundstück in Grünheide (Mark) und verdoppelt Ergebnisprognose 2020
13:15 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG veräußert Gewerbegrundstück in Grünheide (Mark) und verdoppelt Ergebnisprognose 2020 (deutsch)
13:15 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG veräußert Gewerbegrundstück in Grünheide (Mark) und verdoppelt Ergebnisprognose 2020
20.11.20
The Grounds: Hofmann kauft Deutsche Balaton Teile des Aktienpakets ab
20.11.20
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gewinnt Armin H. Hofmann als weiteren strategischen Großaktionär und künftiges Aufsichtsratsmitglied (deutsch)
20.11.20
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gewinnt Armin H. Hofmann als weiteren strategischen Großaktionär und künftiges Aufsichtsratsmitglied
20.11.20
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gains Armin H. Hofmann as an additional strategic major shareholder and future Supervisory Board member

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
164
Netwatch - Neuausrichtung