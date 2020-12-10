VA San Diego Healthcare System Joins the Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide for the Treatment of Complications in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

“Acute lung injury and acute kidney injury are among the most serious consequences of COVID-19, and novel medications focused on preventing these organ failures have the potential to be life-saving. We are excited to be part of this research, and to give our Veterans the opportunity to participate in this trial,” said Dr. Mark Hepokoski, M.D. a pulmonary and critical care physician at the VASDHS and site principal investigator for the LSALT Phase II trial.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that the Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System (VASDHS) has started recruiting patients for the Phase II trial of its lead drug LSALT peptide, targeting the prevention of acute lung injury, acute kidney injury and other complications caused by inflammation in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

The VASDHS is the fifth hospital to be activated into the trial, joining sites in Florida and Louisiana, as well as two hospital sites in Turkey. Arch is currently exploring opportunities to add Canadian clinical sites into the trial as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown significantly in Alberta and Ontario in recent weeks.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have been on the increase as infection rates have surged throughout the world. In the last month, California has experienced a spike in COVID-19 infection rates, with daily cases growing from approximately 3,000 cases in early October to over 25,000 daily cases. Infection rates in the U.S. are now at the highest level of the year, with over 200,000 daily cases reported this past week. COVID-19 infection rates in Turkey have similarly spiked to 30,000 daily cases, more than ten times the average daily numbers reported there in July.

About the Phase II trial for LSALT Peptide

The Phase II trial is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof of concept study of LSALT peptide (Metablok) as prevention of organ inflammation known to trigger acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

The composite primary endpoint of the Phase II trial reflects the severe effects often experienced by hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deemed appropriate for LSALT peptide’s novel mechanism of action in blocking consequential inflammation in the lungs and kidneys.