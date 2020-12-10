Temas Resources Announces Closing of $2.6 Million Flow-Through Financing at $1.00 per Share

“Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.’ support of Temas Resources in the closing of this private placement at such a significant premium to the current share price confirms to us the market’s confidence in our company’s direction,” said Michael Dehn, CEO. “This $2.625 million financing is invaluable early-stage reinforcement of Temas Resources’ ability to achieve critical mining exploration objectives and execute on the vision and strategy we’ve put forth to date.”

Temas Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”, CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF), a publicly traded company focused on the advancement of mineral independence within stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions, announced today it has closed a private placement of 2,625,000 flow-through common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $1.00 per Share for gross proceeds $2.625 million.

The Private Placement is for an aggregate amount of CAD$2.625 million priced at $1.00 per Share. The Company intends to utilize the proceeds for mining exploration purposes in the province of Québec within 24 months.

“This Private Placement through Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. adds additional certainty to Temas Resources’ current corporate trajectory. The consistent support we’re beginning to see from financial institutions is allowing Temas Resources to continue to accelerate its rate of development,” Michael Dehn continued. "We appreciate the vote of confidence shown in the Private Placement market valuation of $1.00 per share, affirming we are taking Temas Resources’ leadership, mission, and ongoing operations in the right direction.”

Temas Resources has paid Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (“Laurentian Bank”) a cash finder’s fee in an amount equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement. In addition, Temas Resources has issued non-transferable share purchase warrants priced at $1.00 equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Shares purchased to Laurentian Bank.

About Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. is an integrated full-service investment dealer, focusing on six lines of business. The well-respected Institutional fixed income division has a strong presence in Government and Corporate underwritings, as well as in secondary markets. In addition, the Institutional equity division focuses on serving clients through research, trading and investment banking in the small capitalization sector. The fast-growing Retail division and Discount Brokerage division currently serve clients through 13 offices in Québec. Furthermore, as a carrying broker, LBS provides complete back office support to a wide range of customers. LBS also offers the Immigrant Investors program. In the institutional market as in the retail market, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. places above all, its expertise, experience, and sense of innovation to ensure its position and bring added-value to all of its activities.