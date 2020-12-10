 

Temas Resources Announces Closing of $2.6 Million Flow-Through Financing at $1.00 per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

Temas Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”, CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF), a publicly traded company focused on the advancement of mineral independence within stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions, announced today it has closed a private placement of 2,625,000 flow-through common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $1.00 per Share for gross proceeds $2.625 million.

“Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.’ support of Temas Resources in the closing of this private placement at such a significant premium to the current share price confirms to us the market’s confidence in our company’s direction,” said Michael Dehn, CEO. “This $2.625 million financing is invaluable early-stage reinforcement of Temas Resources’ ability to achieve critical mining exploration objectives and execute on the vision and strategy we’ve put forth to date.”

The Private Placement is for an aggregate amount of CAD$2.625 million priced at $1.00 per Share. The Company intends to utilize the proceeds for mining exploration purposes in the province of Québec within 24 months.

“This Private Placement through Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. adds additional certainty to Temas Resources’ current corporate trajectory. The consistent support we’re beginning to see from financial institutions is allowing Temas Resources to continue to accelerate its rate of development,” Michael Dehn continued. "We appreciate the vote of confidence shown in the Private Placement market valuation of $1.00 per share, affirming we are taking Temas Resources’ leadership, mission, and ongoing operations in the right direction.”

Temas Resources has paid Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (“Laurentian Bank”) a cash finder’s fee in an amount equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement. In addition, Temas Resources has issued non-transferable share purchase warrants priced at $1.00 equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Shares purchased to Laurentian Bank.

About Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. is an integrated full-service investment dealer, focusing on six lines of business. The well-respected Institutional fixed income division has a strong presence in Government and Corporate underwritings, as well as in secondary markets. In addition, the Institutional equity division focuses on serving clients through research, trading and investment banking in the small capitalization sector. The fast-growing Retail division and Discount Brokerage division currently serve clients through 13 offices in Québec. Furthermore, as a carrying broker, LBS provides complete back office support to a wide range of customers. LBS also offers the Immigrant Investors program. In the institutional market as in the retail market, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. places above all, its expertise, experience, and sense of innovation to ensure its position and bring added-value to all of its activities.

Seite 1 von 4
Temas Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Temas Resources Announces Closing of $2.6 Million Flow-Through Financing at $1.00 per Share Temas Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”, CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF), a publicly traded company focused on the advancement of mineral independence within stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions, announced today it has closed a private …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Completes Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity