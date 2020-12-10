Tenet to Acquire Portfolio of Surgery Centers from SurgCenter Development

SCD, founded in 1993, is a leading developer of physician-owned ASCs with a history of establishing high-quality centers in partnership with physicians with demonstrated leadership in musculoskeletal surgeries. The 45 centers are located in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, New Hampshire, Texas and Wisconsin.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced that it will acquire a portfolio of up to 45 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) (the “Portfolio”) from SurgCenter Development (SCD). The Portfolio will be operated by Tenet’s United Surgical Partners International (USPI) subsidiary as part of its industry-leading ambulatory surgery platform.

Under the terms of the transaction, the Company will purchase majority interests in up to 45 centers by fully acquiring SCD’s interests, and partially acquiring interests from physician partners, for approximately $1.1 billion in cash and the assumption of approximately $18 million of center-level debt.

USPI’s ownership interest will be up to 60 percent in each center, with the remainder owned by physician partners. Tenet will consolidate the financial results of the Portfolio within its Ambulatory Care segment with the exception of two centers in which USPI will own a minority interest. Tenet has completed the acquisition of a majority of the 45 centers and expects to complete the acquisition of the remainder of the Portfolio by the end of 2020, pending the finalization of documentation and the receipt of certain state approvals.

Ron Rittenmeyer, Tenet’s Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “This is a transformative transaction within our stated strategy to expand our ambulatory platform. It will enhance our overall business mix and further diversify our earnings profile by accelerating our shift toward lower cost of care, consumer-friendly, faster-growing assets for Tenet, USPI and our physician and health system partners. The transaction is a testament to the caliber and quality of the SCD facilities, physicians and staff, USPI’s incredible performance, and both organizations’ quick recovery relative to the pandemic.”

Dr. Gregory George, Co-Founder of SurgCenter, stated, “SCD is very pleased to complete this transaction with USPI, marking another milestone in our longstanding relationship. Following prior transactions with USPI, we consistently received strong positive feedback from our former physician partners who subsequently worked with USPI to continue to build and grow partnerships that we had developed together. The history between the companies made this transaction a natural evolution for many of our current physician partners and their facilities, enabling them to leverage the breadth and depth of both USPI and Tenet. We look forward to seeing the further growth and success of these partnerships while we continue to focus on the development of additional de novo facilities.”